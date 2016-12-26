Previous
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Sunderland
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Everton
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
West Ham United
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Hull City
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Hull City 0-3 Manchester City

Premier League Highlights

Related Videos

Swansea City 1-4 West Ham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Leicester City 0-2 Everton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Burnley 1-0 Middlesbrough

Premier League Highlights
Read

Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Hull City 0-3 Manchester City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Hull's Davies puts in own goal

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Iheanacho doubles City's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Toure converts penalty for City lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Sagna comes to Bravo's rescue

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: De Bruyne denied by the post

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Marshall parries Toure free kick

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Carroll bags West Ham's fourth

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Llorente pulls one back for Swans

Premier League Highlights
Read

Swansea City 1-4 West Ham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Burnley 1-0 Middlesbrough

Premier League Highlights
Read

Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth

Premier League Highlights
Read

Leicester City 0-2 Everton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Sunderland's Borini puts in a beauty

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Lukaku seals it for Everton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Arsenal 1-0 West Brom

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Pedro at the double

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Gray puts Burnley up late

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Mkhitaryan's incredible finish

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Giroud gives Arsenal the lead late

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Zlatan doubles United's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Arsenal miss chance right at net

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Antonio pours it on for Hammers

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Courtois denies Afobe

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Should United have been awarded a penalty?

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Foster comes up with another big save

Premier League Highlights
Read