Previous
Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
AC Milan
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
AC Milan wins 4-3 on Penalty Kicks.
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Now Playing

Last Time They Met: Man United 1-2 Sunderland

Premier League Highlights

Related Videos

Last Time They Met: Leicester City 3-1 Everton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Last Time They Met: Chelsea 4-1 Bournemouth

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Boxing Day preview

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Paul's top 10 Prem goals of 2016

ESPN FC TV
Read

Prem: Top saves of Week 17

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Top goals of Week 17

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: 23 goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights
Read

Everton 0-1 Liverpool

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Mane puts Liverpool ahead late

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Robles denies Firmino volley

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Tensions high at Merseyside derby

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Baines fends off Mane

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Firmino fluffs opportunity

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Origi's convincing chance

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Barkley's effort wide

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Should Sissoko have been sent off?

Premier League Highlights
Read

Bournemouth 1-3 Southampton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal

Premier League Highlights
Read

Tottenham 2-1 Burnley

Premier League Highlights
Read

Tottenham 2-1 Burnley

Premier League Highlights
Read

Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Rose brilliance puts Spurs ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Sterling gives City the lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Heaton's crucial stop

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Cech denies a brace for Sane

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Dier avoids penalty

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Sane pulls City level

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Heaton denies Kane

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Dele Alli levels for Spurs

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Barnes puts Burnley in front

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Lloris fends off Gray's effort

Premier League Highlights
Read