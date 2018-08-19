Previous
Dinamo Zagreb
Young Boys
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Dynamo Kiev
Ajax Amsterdam
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AEK Athens
Vidi
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Goals galore during MLS Rivalry week - Via MLS

MLS Highlights

Related Videos

Blake & Bono's show-stopping moments - Via MLS

MLS Highlights
Read

Cruyff's, ankle-breakers & more - Via MLS

MLS Highlights
Read

Ale's 'You Know It, You Love It' MLS Awards

ESPN FC TV
Read

Portland 0-1 Seattle: Sounders gifted derby win

MLS Highlights
Read

New York Red Bulls 1-0 D.C. United: Kaku comes through

MLS Highlights
Read

Sporting KC 2-0 Minnesota: 4th-straight clean sheet

MLS Highlights
Read

Toronto 3-1 Montreal: Giovinco scores two

MLS Highlights
Read

Colorado 0-6 Real Salt Lake: RSL stay above playoff line

MLS Highlights
Read

San Jose 2-3 Vancouver: Whitecaps score three unanswered

MLS Highlights
Read

Philadelphia 1-0 New England: Union making noise

MLS Highlights
Read

LA Galaxy 1-1 LAFC: El Trafico ends gridlocked

MLS Highlights
Read

Vela pulls LAFC level with penalty kick

MLS Highlights
Read

Ibrahimovic, LA Galaxy take El Trafico lead after video review

MLS Highlights
Read

Orlando 1-2 Atlanta: Martinez wins it with historic goal

MLS Highlights
Read

Martinez sets new MLS single-season record with goal No. 28

MLS Highlights
Read

Sutter's half-volley strike brings Orlando City level

MLS Highlights
Read

Atlanta United take the lead on goalkeeping blunder

MLS Highlights
Read

Houston 1-1 Dallas: Dynamo rally at home

MLS Highlights
Read

Chicago Fire 1-1 Columbus Crew: Crew SC battle back

MLS Highlights
Read

Top 5 rivalry week goals - Via MLS

MLS Highlights
Read

NYCFC 1-1 New York Red Bulls: Fireworks in the Bronx

MLS Highlights
Read

A trip down MLS goalscoring memory lane - Via MLS

MLS Highlights
Read

Goals galore for Atlanta's Josef Martinez - Via MLS

MLS Highlights
Read

Top 10 plays from week 25 - Via MLS

MLS Highlights
Read

MLS: 32 goals in 90 seconds

MLS Highlights
Read

D.C. United 2-0 New England: Playoff bound?

MLS Highlights
Read

LAFC 2-0 Colorado: LA tied for second

MLS Highlights
Read

Atlanta 3-1 Columbus - Martinez ties the record - Via MLS

MLS Highlights
Read

Martinez ties MLS single-season goals record

MLS Highlights
Read

San Jose 1-1 Toronto: Wondolowski scores

MLS Highlights
Read

Houston 1-2 Real Salt Lake: RSL score two in stoppage

MLS Highlights
Read