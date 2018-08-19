ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champions League
Previous
Dinamo Zagreb
Young Boys
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2
Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Dynamo Kiev
Ajax Amsterdam
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2
Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
AEK Athens
Vidi
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2
Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
English Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Cruyff's, ankle-breakers & more - Via MLS
MLS Highlights
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Goals galore during MLS Rivalry week - Via MLS
MLS Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Blake & Bono's show-stopping moments - Via MLS
MLS Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Ale's 'You Know It, You Love It' MLS Awards
ESPN FC TV
13 hours ago
Read
Portland 0-1 Seattle: Sounders gifted derby win
MLS Highlights
1 day ago
Read
New York Red Bulls 1-0 D.C. United: Kaku comes through
MLS Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Sporting KC 2-0 Minnesota: 4th-straight clean sheet
MLS Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Toronto 3-1 Montreal: Giovinco scores two
MLS Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Colorado 0-6 Real Salt Lake: RSL stay above playoff line
MLS Highlights
1 day ago
Read
San Jose 2-3 Vancouver: Whitecaps score three unanswered
MLS Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Philadelphia 1-0 New England: Union making noise
MLS Highlights
1 day ago
Read
LA Galaxy 1-1 LAFC: El Trafico ends gridlocked
MLS Highlights
3 days ago
Read
Vela pulls LAFC level with penalty kick
MLS Highlights
3 days ago
Read
Ibrahimovic, LA Galaxy take El Trafico lead after video review
MLS Highlights
3 days ago
Read
Orlando 1-2 Atlanta: Martinez wins it with historic goal
MLS Highlights
3 days ago
Read
Martinez sets new MLS single-season record with goal No. 28
MLS Highlights
3 days ago
Read
Sutter's half-volley strike brings Orlando City level
MLS Highlights
3 days ago
Read
Atlanta United take the lead on goalkeeping blunder
MLS Highlights
3 days ago
Read
Houston 1-1 Dallas: Dynamo rally at home
MLS Highlights
4 days ago
Read
Chicago Fire 1-1 Columbus Crew: Crew SC battle back
MLS Highlights
4 days ago
Read
Top 5 rivalry week goals - Via MLS
MLS Highlights
5 days ago
Read
NYCFC 1-1 New York Red Bulls: Fireworks in the Bronx
MLS Highlights
5 days ago
Read
A trip down MLS goalscoring memory lane - Via MLS
MLS Highlights
5 days ago
Read
Goals galore for Atlanta's Josef Martinez - Via MLS
MLS Highlights
5 days ago
Read
Top 10 plays from week 25 - Via MLS
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Read
MLS: 32 goals in 90 seconds
MLS Highlights
7 days ago
Read
D.C. United 2-0 New England: Playoff bound?
MLS Highlights
7 days ago
Read
LAFC 2-0 Colorado: LA tied for second
MLS Highlights
7 days ago
Read
Atlanta 3-1 Columbus - Martinez ties the record - Via MLS
MLS Highlights
Aug 19, 2018
Read
Martinez ties MLS single-season goals record
MLS Highlights
Aug 19, 2018
Read
San Jose 1-1 Toronto: Wondolowski scores
MLS Highlights
Aug 19, 2018
Read
Houston 1-2 Real Salt Lake: RSL score two in stoppage
MLS Highlights
Aug 19, 2018
Read