Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atalanta
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Crotone
AC Milan
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
Fiorentina
3
0
FT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
New York City FC
New England Revolution
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1
1
LIVE 74'
Game Details
Highlights
Finlay fires Minnesota ahead

MLS Highlights

Marshall heads in Seattle's equalizer

MLS Highlights
NYCFC 2-1 Revolution: NYC storm back

MLS Highlights
Jonathan Lewis scores dramatic late go-ahead-goal

MLS Highlights
David Villa brings NYCFC level

MLS Highlights
Bunbury pounces on Sean Johnson's gaffe

MLS Highlights
San Jose 2-2 Philly: Wondo saves the day

MLS Highlights
Wondo penalty pulls San Jose level at the death

MLS Highlights
Vancouver 2-1 Houston

MLS Highlights
Alberg's powerful shot puts Union ahead

MLS Highlights
Houston get one back through Quioto

MLS Highlights
Elliott fires loose ball in for Union equalizer

MLS Highlights
Vako scores first MLS goal for San Jose - Via MLS

MLS Highlights
Colorado 0-1 D.C. United

MLS Highlights
WATCH: Reyna curler doubles Whitecaps' lead

MLS Highlights
Sporting KC 2-0 FC Dallas

MLS Highlights
Montero penalty gives Vancouver the lead

MLS Highlights
Gerso's beauty doubles Sporting KC's lead

MLS Highlights
Chicago Fire 1-3 Toronto FC

MLS Highlights
Giovinco adds TFC's third to bury the Fire

MLS Highlights
Orlando City 1-1 Columbus: Dramatic draw

MLS Highlights
WATCH: Jared Watts' disastrous own goal

MLS Highlights
Montreal 3-1 RSL

MLS Highlights
Hasler puts TFC back in front with first ever MLS goal

MLS Highlights
Rubio knocks in a goal for Sporting KC

MLS Highlights
Accam brings Fire level off Schweini's blast

MLS Highlights
Afful sent off for Crew SC after VAR review

MLS Highlights
Barnes hits both post and equalizes for Orlando

MLS Highlights
Jackson-Hamel piles on Impact's third

MLS Highlights
Delgado pounces for tap-in TFC goal

MLS Highlights
Abubakar powers Crew SC into the lead

MLS Highlights
Piatti quickly puts Impact back in front

MLS Highlights
