Swansea City
Manchester United
0
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Stoke City
Arsenal
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
VfL Wolfsburg
Borussia Dortmund
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Juventus
Cagliari
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Girona
Atletico Madrid
2
2
FT
Game Details
Chicago Fire
Toronto FC
1
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Now Playing

Vancouver 2-1 Houston

MLS Highlights

Related Videos

Wondo penalty pulls San Jose level at the death

MLS Highlights
Alberg's powerful shot puts Union ahead

MLS Highlights
Houston get one back through Quioto

MLS Highlights
Elliott fires loose ball in for Union equalizer

MLS Highlights
Vako scores first MLS goal for San Jose - Via MLS

MLS Highlights
Colorado 0-1 D.C. United

MLS Highlights
WATCH: Reyna curler doubles Whitecaps' lead

MLS Highlights
Sporting KC 2-0 FC Dallas

MLS Highlights
Montero penalty gives Vancouver the lead

MLS Highlights
Gerso's beauty doubles Sporting KC's lead

MLS Highlights
Chicago Fire 1-3 Toronto FC

MLS Highlights
Giovinco adds TFC's third to bury the Fire

MLS Highlights
Orlando City 1-1 Columbus: Dramatic draw

MLS Highlights
WATCH: Jared Watts' disastrous own goal

MLS Highlights
Montreal 3-1 RSL

MLS Highlights
Hasler puts TFC back in front with first ever MLS goal

MLS Highlights
Rubio knocks in a goal for Sporting KC

MLS Highlights
Accam brings Fire level off Schweini's blast

MLS Highlights
Afful sent off for Crew SC after VAR review

MLS Highlights
Barnes hits both post and equalizes for Orlando

MLS Highlights
Jackson-Hamel piles on Impact's third

MLS Highlights
Delgado pounces for tap-in TFC goal

MLS Highlights
Abubakar powers Crew SC into the lead

MLS Highlights
Piatti quickly puts Impact back in front

MLS Highlights
Luis Silva's rip pulls RSL level

MLS Highlights
Dzemaili, Piatti connect for opening goal

MLS Highlights
WATCH: Kaka supporting Orlando from The Wall

MLS Highlights
Portland 2-0 New York: 10-man Timbers survive

MLS Highlights
Mattocks seals Portland win with open-net goal

MLS Highlights
Mabiala sent off for Timbers

MLS Highlights
Chara's perfect cross finds Valeri for Timbers goal

MLS Highlights
