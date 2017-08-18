ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Swansea City
Manchester United
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Stoke City
Arsenal
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
VfL Wolfsburg
Borussia Dortmund
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Juventus
Cagliari
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Girona
Atletico Madrid
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Chicago Fire
Toronto FC
1
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Houston get one back through Quioto
MLS Highlights
about an hour ago
Related Videos
San Jose 2-2 Philly: Wondo saves the day
MLS Highlights
23 minutes ago
Read
Wondo penalty pulls San Jose level at the death
MLS Highlights
33 minutes ago
Read
Vancouver 2-1 Houston
MLS Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Alberg's powerful shot puts Union ahead
MLS Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Elliott fires loose ball in for Union equalizer
MLS Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Vako scores first MLS goal for San Jose - Via MLS
MLS Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Colorado 0-1 D.C. United
MLS Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Reyna curler doubles Whitecaps' lead
MLS Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Sporting KC 2-0 FC Dallas
MLS Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Montero penalty gives Vancouver the lead
MLS Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Gerso's beauty doubles Sporting KC's lead
MLS Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Chicago Fire 1-3 Toronto FC
MLS Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Giovinco adds TFC's third to bury the Fire
MLS Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Orlando City 1-1 Columbus: Dramatic draw
MLS Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Jared Watts' disastrous own goal
MLS Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Montreal 3-1 RSL
MLS Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Hasler puts TFC back in front with first ever MLS goal
MLS Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Rubio knocks in a goal for Sporting KC
MLS Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Accam brings Fire level off Schweini's blast
MLS Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Afful sent off for Crew SC after VAR review
MLS Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Barnes hits both post and equalizes for Orlando
MLS Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Jackson-Hamel piles on Impact's third
MLS Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Delgado pounces for tap-in TFC goal
MLS Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Abubakar powers Crew SC into the lead
MLS Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Piatti quickly puts Impact back in front
MLS Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Luis Silva's rip pulls RSL level
MLS Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Dzemaili, Piatti connect for opening goal
MLS Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Kaka supporting Orlando from The Wall
MLS Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Portland 2-0 New York: 10-man Timbers survive
MLS Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Mattocks seals Portland win with open-net goal
MLS Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Mabiala sent off for Timbers
MLS Highlights
1 day ago
Read