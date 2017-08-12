ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Swansea City
Manchester United
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Stoke City
Arsenal
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
VfL Wolfsburg
Borussia Dortmund
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Juventus
Cagliari
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Girona
Atletico Madrid
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Chicago Fire
Toronto FC
1
1
LIVE
59'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas
1
0
LIVE
45' +2'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Abubakar powers Crew SC into the lead
MLS Highlights
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Rubio knocks in a goal for Sporting KC
Major League Soccer
3 minutes ago
Read
Accam brings Fire level off Schweini's blast
MLS Highlights
3 minutes ago
Read
Afful sent off for Crew SC after VAR review
MLS Highlights
7 minutes ago
Read
Barnes hits both post and equalizes for Orlando
MLS Highlights
18 minutes ago
Read
Jackson-Hamel piles on Impact's third
MLS Highlights
38 minutes ago
Read
Delgado pounces for tap-in TFC goal
MLS Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Piatti quickly puts Impact back in front
MLS Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Luis Silva's rip pulls RSL level
MLS Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Dzemaili, Piatti connect for opening goal
MLS Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
WATCH: Kaka supporting Orlando from The Wall
MLS Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Portland 2-0 New York: 10-man Timbers survive
MLS Highlights
20 hours ago
Read
Mattocks seals Portland win with open-net goal
MLS Highlights
21 hours ago
Read
Mabiala sent off for Timbers
MLS Highlights
21 hours ago
Read
Chara's perfect cross finds Valeri for Timbers goal
MLS Highlights
21 hours ago
Read
Montreal 3-0 Chicago: Piatti at the double
MLS Highlights
2 days ago
Read
Piatti immediately adds a third for Montreal
MLS Highlights
3 days ago
Read
Mancosu earns PK, buries from the spot
MLS Highlights
3 days ago
Read
Piatti opportunistically puts Impact ahead
MLS Highlights
3 days ago
Read
MLS Goals of the Week: Week 23
MLS Highlights
5 days ago
Read
MLS: 23 goals in 90 seconds
MLS Highlights
5 days ago
Read
Silva fires RSL into the lead at D.C.
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Read
LA Galaxy 0-2 NYCFC: Villa extends goal lead
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Read
Villa doubles lead with picture-perfect strike
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Read
Cole's volley rattles the woodwork for LA
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Read
WATCH: Lewis nets first MLS goal in style
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Read
Johnson's acrobatic save keeps it level for NYCFC
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Read
FC Dallas 0-0 Colorado
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Read
Houston 3-0 San Jose
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Read
New England 1-0 Vancouver: Bunbury the difference
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Read
Dynamo earn fortuitous late third goal
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Read
Sanchez pokes in Dynamo's second
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Read