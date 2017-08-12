ESPN FC
Previous
Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Metz
AS Monaco
0
1
FT
Game Details
Valencia
Las Palmas
1
0
FT
Game Details
Burton Albion
Birmingham City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Kasimpasa
Besiktas
2
2
FT
Game Details
Portland Timbers
New York Red Bulls
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Morelia
Pachuca
1
2
FT
Game Details
Next
Mabiala sent off for Timbers
MLS Highlights
6 hours ago
Portland 2-0 New York: 10-man Timbers survive
New York Red Bulls
5 hours ago
Mattocks seals Portland win with open-net goal
MLS Highlights
6 hours ago
Chara's perfect cross finds Valeri for Timbers goal
MLS Highlights
6 hours ago
Montreal 3-0 Chicago: Piatti at the double
MLS Highlights
2 days ago
Piatti immediately adds a third for Montreal
MLS Highlights
2 days ago
Mancosu earns PK, buries from the spot
MLS Highlights
2 days ago
Piatti opportunistically puts Impact ahead
MLS Highlights
2 days ago
MLS Goals of the Week: Week 23
MLS Highlights
4 days ago
MLS: 23 goals in 90 seconds
MLS Highlights
5 days ago
Silva fires RSL into the lead at D.C.
MLS Highlights
5 days ago
LA Galaxy 0-2 NYCFC: Villa extends goal lead
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Villa doubles lead with picture-perfect strike
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Cole's volley rattles the woodwork for LA
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
WATCH: Lewis nets first MLS goal in style
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Johnson's acrobatic save keeps it level for NYCFC
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
FC Dallas 0-0 Colorado
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Houston 3-0 San Jose
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
New England 1-0 Vancouver: Bunbury the difference
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Dynamo earn fortuitous late third goal
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Sanchez pokes in Dynamo's second
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Philadelphia 0-3 Montreal
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Cubo Torres' PK saved by Tarbell
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Imperiale concedes PK, receives red, then rescinded
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Columbus 3-1 Chicago
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
NYRB 3-1 Orlando City: VAR controversy
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Dzemaili nets his brace late in stoppage time
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Piatti's PK ensures Impact win
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Dzemaili's rocket gives Impact lead on the road
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
WATCH: Kaka sent off after bizarre VAR ruling
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Alberth Elis' deft header puts Dynamo up
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Bunbury finishes off Rowe's inch-perfect cross
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
