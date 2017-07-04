Previous
Chile
Germany
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Portugal
Mexico
2
1
AET
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Bulgaria U19
England U19
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Germany U19
Netherlands U19
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Europa FC
T.N.S.
5:30 PM UTC Jul 4, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Progres Niederkorn
Rangers
5:45 PM UTC Jul 4, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Germany
Brazil
3:45 PM UTC Jul 4, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atlanta United FC
San Jose Earthquakes
11:00 PM UTC Jul 4, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Minnesota United FC
Columbus Crew SC
11:00 PM UTC Jul 4, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
FC Dallas
DC United
12:30 AM UTC Jul 5, 2017
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 7/2  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Colorado Rapids
Seattle Sounders FC
1:00 AM UTC Jul 5, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
LA Galaxy
Real Salt Lake
2:30 AM UTC Jul 5, 2017
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 11/4  Away: 16/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Now Playing

MLS: 29 goals in 90 seconds

MLS Highlights

Related Videos

Union 3-0 Revolution: High-octane Philly

MLS Highlights
Read

Alberg scores stunner seconds after coming on

MLS Highlights
Read

Ilsinho doubles Philly's lead

MLS Highlights
Read

Sapong PK puts Union up early

MLS Highlights
Read

San Jose 2-1 LA Galaxy

MLS Highlights
Read

Colorado 3-1 Houston

MLS Highlights
Read

Hairston gets his brace for Rapids' third

MLS Highlights
Read

Hairston restores Rapids' lead with tap-in

MLS Highlights
Read

Cubo Torres poaches Dynamo equalizer

MLS Highlights
Read

FC Dallas 3-1 Toronto

MLS Highlights
Read

Doyle opens Rapids' account

MLS Highlights
Read

Columbus 0-2 Atlanta

MLS Highlights
Read

Kansas City 1-1 Portland

MLS Highlights
Read

De Leeuw scores first goal of the season

MLS Highlights
Read

Villalba blasts in his brace

MLS Highlights
Read

Montreal 2-0 D.C. United

MLS Highlights
Read

WATCH: Alvarez's spectacular volley for Chicago

MLS Highlights
Read

Urruti puts home Dallas' third

MLS Highlights
Read

Delgado pulls one back for Toronto

MLS Highlights
Read

Melia saves cheeky Valeri PK

MLS Highlights
Read

Salloi brings SKC level with first career MLS goal

MLS Highlights
Read

Opara can't finish golden SKC chance

MLS Highlights
Read

Villalba pounces for Atlanta's opener

MLS Highlights
Read

Nikolic's brace doubles Chicago's lead - Via MLS

MLS Highlights
Read

Nikolic scores with a one-timed rocket - Via MLS

MLS Highlights
Read

Duvall quickly adds Impact's second

MLS Highlights
Read

Dzemaili opens scoring with a laser

MLS Highlights
Read

Lamah at the double for FC Dallas

MLS Highlights
Read

WATCH: Valeri hits long-range screamer

MLS Highlights
Read

Lamah nets FC Dallas' opener

MLS Highlights
Read

RSL 0-1 Orlando: Lions' drought ends

MLS Highlights
Read