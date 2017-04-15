ESPN FC
Previous
US Pescara
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Burnley
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sporting Gijón
Real Madrid
2
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Southampton
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Osasuna
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Sociedad
3
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
AC Milan
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Chicago Fire
New England Revolution
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Columbus Crew SC
Toronto FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Portland Timbers
Sporting Kansas City
0
1
LIVE
80'
Game Details
Highlights
Next
Elis slides to double Houston's lead
MLS Highlights
2 hours ago
Related Videos
Dwyer finds the breakthrough for Sporting KC
MLS Highlights
23 minutes ago
Colorado 1-2 Real Salt Lake: RSL leave it late
MLS Highlights
about an hour ago
WATCH: Lennon gives RSL lead from distance
MLS Highlights
about an hour ago
Movsisyan levels for RSL from spot
MLS Highlights
about an hour ago
RSL earn late penalty, Watts sees red
MLS Highlights
about an hour ago
Houston 2-2 Minnesota: Loons fight for draw
MLS Highlights
about an hour ago
NYRB 2-0 D.C. United: BWP on the mark - Via MLS
MLS Highlights
about an hour ago
Venegas pulls Minnesota level
MLS Highlights
2 hours ago
Columbus 2-1 Toronto FC: Crew storm back
MLS Highlights
2 hours ago
Ramirez gets one back for Minnesota
MLS Highlights
2 hours ago
Doyle heads in Hairston's cross
MLS Highlights
2 hours ago
Cubo finds Manotas for Houston goal
MLS Highlights
2 hours ago
BWP scores through Hamid's legs
MLS Highlights
3 hours ago
Meram puts Columbus ahead from a corner
MLS Highlights
3 hours ago
Ola Kamara brings Crew SC level
MLS Highlights
3 hours ago
Muyl header puts Red Bulls ahead of D.C.
MLS Highlights
3 hours ago
Altidore heads TFC in front of Crew SC
MLS Highlights
3 hours ago
Chicago 3-0 New England: Fire rout Revs - Via MLS
MLS Highlights
4 hours ago
Nikolic gets his brace, makes it 3-0
MLS Highlights
5 hours ago
Nikolic doubles Chicago's lead
MLS Highlights
5 hours ago
Schweinsteiger scores his second goal for Chicago
MLS Highlights
6 hours ago
Orlando City 2-1 LA Galaxy: Larin leads Lions - Via MLS
MLS Highlights
6 hours ago
Watson shown red, Revs down to 10
MLS Highlights
6 hours ago
Larin puts Orlando ahead in stoppage time
MLS Highlights
7 hours ago
Alessandrini buries equalizer for LA Galaxy
MLS Highlights
7 hours ago
Dos Santos rips a free kick off the bar
MLS Highlights
7 hours ago
Montreal 2-1 Atlanta: Impact win it late - Via MLS
MLS Highlights
8 hours ago
WATCH: Rivas hits a screamer off the post
MLS Highlights
8 hours ago
Johnson fires Orlando City ahead
MLS Highlights
9 hours ago
WATCH: Orlando City hit both posts
MLS Highlights
9 hours ago
Impact take late lead on big deflection
MLS Highlights
9 hours ago
