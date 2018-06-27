ESPN FC
Previous
Mexico
Sweden
0
3
FT
Match 44
Game Details
Highlights
South Korea
Germany
2
0
FT
Match 43
Game Details
Highlights
Serbia
Brazil
0
2
FT
Match 41
Game Details
Highlights
Switzerland
Costa Rica
2
2
FT
Match 42
Game Details
Highlights
Japan
Poland
2:00 PM UTC
Match 47
Game Details
Senegal
Colombia
2:00 PM UTC
Match 48
Game Details
England
Belgium
6:00 PM UTC
Match 45
Game Details
Panama
Tunisia
6:00 PM UTC
Match 46
Game Details
Next
Now Playing
Free-Kick: German despair, Brazil advance, while England & Belgium tussle for top spot.
3 hours ago
Extra Time: Germany's historic failure, next World Cup surprise
ESPN FC TV
9 hours ago
McManaman: England need to keep winning mentality vs. Belgium
ESPN FC TV
10 hours ago
Burley: Coutinho playing like Brazil's leader, not Neymar
ESPN FC TV
10 hours ago
Brazil let the ball do the work to top Group E
FIFA World Cup
10 hours ago
How impressive were Brazil against Serbia?
FIFA World Cup
10 hours ago
Who's hot and who's not heading into the round of 16
ESPN FC TV
11 hours ago
How South Korea became Mexico's unlikely heroes
ESPN FC TV
11 hours ago
Brazil power through to round of 16
FIFA World Cup
11 hours ago
Honigstein: Long inquest into Germany's failure coming
ESPN FC TV
11 hours ago
Match of the Day: Germany's shock exit
FIFA World Cup
11 hours ago
