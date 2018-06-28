Previous
Mexico
Sweden
0
3
FT
Match 44
Game Details
Highlights
South Korea
Germany
2
0
FT
Match 43
Game Details
Highlights
Serbia
Brazil
0
2
LIVE 87'
Match 41
Game Details
Highlights
Switzerland
Costa Rica
1
1
LIVE 86'
Match 42
Game Details
Highlights
Japan
Poland
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 47
Game Details
Senegal
Colombia
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 48
Game Details
England
Belgium
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 45
Game Details
Panama
Tunisia
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 46
Game Details
Next