Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Australia
Peru
0
2
FT
Match 38
Game Details
Highlights
Denmark
France
0
0
FT
Match 37
Game Details
Highlights
Iceland
Croatia
1
2
FT
Match 40
Game Details
Highlights
Nigeria
Argentina
1
2
FT
Match 39
Game Details
Highlights
Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC
Match 44
Game Details
South Korea
Germany
2:00 PM UTC
Match 43
Game Details
Serbia
Brazil
6:00 PM UTC
Match 41
Game Details
Switzerland
Costa Rica
6:00 PM UTC
Match 42
Game Details
Next
The Boot Room
Do Serbia have what it takes to upset Brazil?
ESPN FC TV
2 hours ago
Read
France have a chance to announce themselves vs. Argentina
ESPN FC TV
2 hours ago
Read
Extra Time: Handball confusion, Dybala's role, same old Higuain
ESPN FC TV
2 hours ago
Read
Argentina's winner a product of Nigeria's defensive letdown
FIFA World Cup
3 hours ago
Read
Iceland 1-2 Croatia: Perisic and co. bid Iceland farewell
FIFA World Cup
3 hours ago
Read
Do Argentina stand a chance against France?
FIFA World Cup
3 hours ago
Read
Fans in Argentina go wild after game-winning goal
FIFA World Cup
3 hours ago
Read
Hutchison: Nigeria are built for the next World Cup
FIFA World Cup
3 hours ago
Read
Matchday 13: Argentina's delight, Croatia cruises
FIFA World Cup
3 hours ago
Read