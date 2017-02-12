Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
Leicester City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
Empoli
2
0
FT
Game Details
Crotone
AS Roma
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Cagliari
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
0
1
FT
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
3
2
FT
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Nice
2
2
FT
Game Details
Now Playing

Leganes vs Sporting Gijon-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-12th Feb, 2017

Related Videos

Stade Rennes 2-2 Nice

French Ligue 1
Cagliari vs Juventus-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-13th Feb, 2017

Juventus
Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-13th Feb, 2017

Celta Vigo
Cagliari vs Juventus-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-13th Feb, 2017

Juventus
Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-13th Feb, 2017

Celta Vigo
Leganes vs Sporting Gijon-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-12th Feb, 2017

Las Palmas vs Sevilla-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-12th Feb, 2017

Las Palmas
Las Palmas vs Sevilla-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-12th Feb, 2017

Las Palmas
Moreirense 2-3 Sporting CP

Portuguese Liga
Cagliari 0-2 Juventus

Italian Serie A
Saint-Etienne 4-0 Lorient

French Ligue 1
Crotone 0-2 Roma

Italian Serie A
Ranieri: We must remain calm

English Premier League
WATCH: Ajax injury used as decoy

Dutch Eredivisie
Clement: Today was only a small step

English Premier League
WATCH: Burnley fan saves baby from shot

Premier League Highlights
Crotone vs Roma-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-12th Feb, 2017

Dyche plays down Conte comments

English Premier League
Crotone vs Roma-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-12th Feb, 2017

Conte disappointed by dropped points

English Premier League
Monaco 5-0 Metz

French Ligue 1
Swansea City 2-0 Leicester

Premier League Highlights
Vardy: Things aren't falling like last year

English Premier League
Drinkwater laments 'unacceptable' form

English Premier League
Swansea working hard under Clement

English Premier League
Sorting out the relegation battle

English Premier League
Sorting out the relegation battle

English Premier League
Ranieri: This season is unbelievable

English Premier League
Swansea City 2-0 Leicester City

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Slimani comes close twice

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Sigurdsson tests Schmeichel

Premier League Highlights
