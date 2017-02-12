ESPN FC
Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
Leicester City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
Empoli
2
0
FT
Game Details
Crotone
AS Roma
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Cagliari
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
0
1
FT
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
3
2
FT
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Nice
2
2
FT
Game Details
Next
Leganes vs Sporting Gijon-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-12th Feb, 2017
about an hour ago
Stade Rennes 2-2 Nice
French Ligue 1
15 minutes ago
Cagliari vs Juventus-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-13th Feb, 2017
Juventus
about an hour ago
Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-13th Feb, 2017
Celta Vigo
about an hour ago
Cagliari vs Juventus-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-13th Feb, 2017
Juventus
about an hour ago
Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-13th Feb, 2017
Celta Vigo
about an hour ago
Leganes vs Sporting Gijon-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-12th Feb, 2017
about an hour ago
Las Palmas vs Sevilla-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-12th Feb, 2017
Las Palmas
about an hour ago
Las Palmas vs Sevilla-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-12th Feb, 2017
Las Palmas
about an hour ago
Moreirense 2-3 Sporting CP
Portuguese Liga
about an hour ago
Cagliari 0-2 Juventus
Italian Serie A
3 hours ago
Saint-Etienne 4-0 Lorient
French Ligue 1
3 hours ago
Crotone 0-2 Roma
Italian Serie A
3 hours ago
Ranieri: We must remain calm
English Premier League
3 hours ago
WATCH: Ajax injury used as decoy
Dutch Eredivisie
4 hours ago
Clement: Today was only a small step
English Premier League
4 hours ago
WATCH: Burnley fan saves baby from shot
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Crotone vs Roma-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-12th Feb, 2017
4 hours ago
Dyche plays down Conte comments
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Crotone vs Roma-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-12th Feb, 2017
4 hours ago
Conte disappointed by dropped points
English Premier League
5 hours ago
Monaco 5-0 Metz
French Ligue 1
5 hours ago
Swansea City 2-0 Leicester
Premier League Highlights
6 hours ago
Vardy: Things aren't falling like last year
English Premier League
6 hours ago
Drinkwater laments 'unacceptable' form
English Premier League
6 hours ago
Swansea working hard under Clement
English Premier League
6 hours ago
Sorting out the relegation battle
English Premier League
6 hours ago
Ranieri: This season is unbelievable
English Premier League
6 hours ago
Swansea City 2-0 Leicester City
Premier League Highlights
7 hours ago
Prem: Slimani comes close twice
Premier League Highlights
7 hours ago
Prem: Sigurdsson tests Schmeichel
Premier League Highlights
7 hours ago
