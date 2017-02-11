Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
Leicester City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Empoli
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crotone
AS Roma
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cagliari
Juventus
0
1
LIVE 43'
Game Details
Home: 20/1  Draw: 11/2  Away: 1/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
1
1
LIVE 43'
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 15/8  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stade Rennes
Nice
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Crotone vs Roma-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-12th Feb, 2017

Related Videos

WATCH: Burnley fan saves baby from shot

English Premier League
Read

Crotone vs Roma-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-12th Feb, 2017

Read

Dyche plays down Conte comments

English Premier League
Read

Conte disappointed by dropped points

English Premier League
Read

Monaco 5-0 Metz

French Ligue 1
Read

Swansea City 2-0 Leicester City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Vardy: Things aren't falling like last year

English Premier League
Read

Drinkwater laments 'unacceptable' form

English Premier League
Read

Swansea working hard under Clement

English Premier League
Read

Sorting out the relegation battle

English Premier League
Read

Sorting out the relegation battle

English Premier League
Read

Ranieri: This season is unbelievable

English Premier League
Read

Swansea City 2-0 Leicester City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Slimani comes close twice

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Sigurdsson tests Schmeichel

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Olsson doubles Swansea's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mawson volleys home for Swansea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Burnley 1-1 Chelsea

English Premier League
Read

Michallik: Don't read into Chelsea's draw

English Premier League
Read

Michallik: Don't read into Chelsea's draw

English Premier League
Read

Mohun Bagan or East Bengal will win the I-league - Bhutia

Read

Brady: Our home form has been unbelievable

English Premier League
Read

Burnley 1-1 Chelsea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Courtois denies Lowton

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Brady free kick pulls Burnley level

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Pedro gives Chelsea early lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Allegri: I am happy at Juventus

Italian Serie A
Read

Misery continues for Wanderers at Spotless

Australian A-League
Read

East Bengal fans chant

Read

Fiorentina vs Udinese-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-12th Feb, 2017

Fiorentina
Read

Osasuna vs Real Madrid-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-12th Feb, 2017

Osasuna
Read