ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/1
Draw: 4/1
Away: 2/5
Odds from bet365
bet365
Swansea City
Leicester City
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 29/20
Draw: 9/4
Away: 11/5
Odds from bet365
bet365
Internazionale
Empoli
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3
Draw: 4/1
Away: 9/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Crotone
AS Roma
11:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/1
Draw: 4/1
Away: 1/3
Odds from bet365
bet365
Cagliari
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/1
Draw: 4/1
Away: 1/3
Odds from bet365
bet365
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10
Draw: 12/5
Away: 6/5
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/10
Draw: 17/4
Away: 9/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
East Bengal fans chant
51 minutes ago
Related Videos
Fiorentina vs Udinese-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-12th Feb, 2017
Fiorentina
11 hours ago
Read
Osasuna vs Real Madrid-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-12th Feb, 2017
Osasuna
11 hours ago
Read
Fiorentina vs Udinese-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-12th Feb, 2017
Fiorentina
11 hours ago
Read
Osasuna vs Real Madrid-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-12th Feb, 2017
Osasuna
11 hours ago
Read
Melbourne City 2-2 Brisbane Roar
Australian A-League
12 hours ago
Read
Klopp: We played direct and together
English Premier League
12 hours ago
Read
Pochettino faces reality vs. Liverpool
English Premier League
12 hours ago
Read
Gomez: Real played down to Osasuna
Spanish Primera División
12 hours ago
Read
How would Josh Gatt fit in at Minnesota?
Major League Soccer
12 hours ago
Read
West Ham 2-2 West Brom
Premier League Highlights
12 hours ago
Read
Sunderland 0-4 Southampton
Premier League Highlights
13 hours ago
Read
Stoke City 1-0 Crystal Palace
Premier League Highlights
13 hours ago
Read
Middlesbrough 0-0 Everton
Premier League Highlights
13 hours ago
Read
Man United 2-0 Watford
Premier League Highlights
13 hours ago
Read
Arsenal 2-0 Hull City
Premier League Highlights
13 hours ago
Read
Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid
Spanish Primera División
13 hours ago
Read
Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid
Spanish Primera División
13 hours ago
Read
Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo La Coruna-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-11th Feb, 2017
Deportivo La Coruña
14 hours ago
Read
Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo La Coruna-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-11th Feb, 2017
Deportivo La Coruña
14 hours ago
Read
Puel: It was a pleasure to win this way
English Premier League
14 hours ago
Read
Burley's Premier League Takeaway
English Premier League
14 hours ago
Read
Burley's Premier League Takeaway
English Premier League
14 hours ago
Read
Liverpool win reinspires top 4 hope
English Premier League
14 hours ago
Read
Moyes laments chance to escape relegation
English Premier League
14 hours ago
Read
United's win not reliant on Ibrahimovic
English Premier League
14 hours ago
Read
Allardyce: I must guide us to results
English Premier League
14 hours ago
Read
Klopp: That was what we had to show
English Premier League
14 hours ago
Read
Hughes: We needed to bounce back
English Premier League
15 hours ago
Read
Liverpool happy to get back on track
English Premier League
15 hours ago
Read
Pulis: We must finish chances we create
English Premier League
15 hours ago
Read
Bilic: I'm proud, but very angry
English Premier League
15 hours ago
Read