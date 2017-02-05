Previous
Manchester City
Swansea City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Manchester United
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
AC Milan
Sampdoria
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Villarreal
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
Internazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Egypt
Cameroon
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Sporting Gijon vs. Alaves-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-5th Feb, 2017

Related Videos

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-5th Feb, 2017

Osasuna
Read

Sporting Gijon vs. Alaves-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-5th Feb, 2017

Read

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-5th Feb, 2017

Osasuna
Read

Sevilla vs Villarreal-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-5th Feb, 2017

Read

Juventus vs Inter Milan-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-6th Feb, 2017

Juventus
Read

AC Milan vs Sampdoria-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-5th Feb, 2017

AC Milan
Read

Juventus vs Inter Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-6th Feb, 2017

Juventus
Read

AC Milan vs Sampdoria-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-5th Feb, 2017

AC Milan
Read

WATCH: Heracles score on 40-yard strike

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

Mou: Mkhitaryan does magic things

English Premier League
Read

AC Milan 0-1 Sampdoria

Italian Serie A
Read

Guardiola: Gabriel Jesus has fighting spirit

English Premier League
Read

Clement: Not a foul on Kolarov

English Premier League
Read

Guardiola: Aguero is still important

English Premier League
Read

WATCH: Mou's perfect response to journo

English Premier League
Read

Neymar: La Liga is world's best

Spanish Primera División
Read

Twente 0-2 Feyenoord

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

Prem: 34 goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights
Read

Ranieri: We have to fight

English Premier League
Read

Schmeichel: This has been embarrassing

English Premier League
Read

Proper fight at both ends of the Prem

English Premier League
Read

Mourinho explains tactical switch

English Premier League
Read

Proper fight at both ends of the Prem

English Premier League
Read

Leicester City 0-3 Manchester United

English Premier League
Read

WATCH: Man United cruise at Leicester

Premier League Highlights
Read

Manchester City 2-1 Swansea City

English Premier League
Read

Neymar: Real Madrid not out of sight

Spanish Primera División
Read

Prem: Mata scores United's third

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Ibrahimovic doubles United's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Mkhitaryan strikes after long run

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Schmeichel denies Rashford

Premier League Highlights
Read