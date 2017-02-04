Previous
Chelsea
Arsenal
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Hull City
Liverpool
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Middlesbrough
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Dijon FCO
Paris Saint-Germain
1
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morelia
América
0
1
LIVE 79'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Atletico Madrid vs Leganes-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-4th Feb, 2017

Related Videos

Valencia vs Eibar-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-5th Feb, 2017

Eibar
Read

Malaga CF vs Espanyol-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-4th Feb, 2017

Espanyol
Read

Tom Brady or Man City, who'll score more?

English Premier League
Read

Allegri: Higuain, Icardi world's best strikers

Italian Serie A
Read

Mazzarri pleased with Niang's impact

English Premier League
Read

Karanka: We're good enough to stay up

English Premier League
Read

Reserves shine for Barca vs. Bilbao

Spanish Primera División
Read

Pochettino: We must keep pushing

English Premier League
Read

Hughes: News of Berahino ban 'a shame'

English Premier League
Read

West Brom can't get 'too excited' after win

English Premier League
Read

Luis Enrique: Neymar was spectacular

Spanish Primera División
Read

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 RB Leipzig

German Bundesliga
Read

Perth Glory 3-2 Newcastle Jets

Australian A-League
Read

Tottenham 1-0 Middlesbrough

Premier League Highlights
Read

Allardyce: Fear overtook Palace today

English Premier League
Read

Moyes captivated by Sunderland display

English Premier League
Read

West Brom 1-0 Stoke City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Watford 2-1 Burnley

Premier League Highlights
Read

Southampton 1-3 West Ham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Zidane: Bale's the only unfit player

Spanish Primera División
Read

Hull 2-0 Liverpool

Premier League Highlights
Read

Crystal Palace 0-4 Sunderland

Premier League Highlights
Read

Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal

Premier League Highlights
Read

Burley's Premier League Takeaway

English Premier League
Read

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Leganes

Spanish Primera División
Read

Everton 6-3 Bournemouth

Premier League Highlights
Read

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Leganes

Spanish Primera División
Read

Burley's Premier League Takeaway

English Premier League
Read

Spurs' quest is top four, not the title

English Premier League
Read

Bilic: My players executed brilliantly

English Premier League
Read

Tottenham 1-0 Middlesbrough

Premier League Highlights
Read