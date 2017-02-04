ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Chelsea
Arsenal
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Hull City
Liverpool
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Middlesbrough
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Dijon FCO
Paris Saint-Germain
1
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Morelia
América
0
1
LIVE
79'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Atletico Madrid vs Leganes-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-4th Feb, 2017
50 minutes ago
Related Videos
Valencia vs Eibar-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-5th Feb, 2017
Eibar
49 minutes ago
Read
Malaga CF vs Espanyol-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-4th Feb, 2017
Espanyol
52 minutes ago
Read
Tom Brady or Man City, who'll score more?
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Read
Allegri: Higuain, Icardi world's best strikers
Italian Serie A
4 hours ago
Read
Mazzarri pleased with Niang's impact
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Read
Karanka: We're good enough to stay up
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Read
Reserves shine for Barca vs. Bilbao
Spanish Primera División
4 hours ago
Read
Pochettino: We must keep pushing
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Read
Hughes: News of Berahino ban 'a shame'
English Premier League
5 hours ago
Read
West Brom can't get 'too excited' after win
English Premier League
5 hours ago
Read
Luis Enrique: Neymar was spectacular
Spanish Primera División
5 hours ago
Read
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 RB Leipzig
German Bundesliga
5 hours ago
Read
Perth Glory 3-2 Newcastle Jets
Australian A-League
5 hours ago
Read
Tottenham 1-0 Middlesbrough
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Allardyce: Fear overtook Palace today
English Premier League
5 hours ago
Read
Moyes captivated by Sunderland display
English Premier League
5 hours ago
Read
West Brom 1-0 Stoke City
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Read
Watford 2-1 Burnley
Premier League Highlights
6 hours ago
Read
Southampton 1-3 West Ham
Premier League Highlights
6 hours ago
Read
Zidane: Bale's the only unfit player
Spanish Primera División
6 hours ago
Read
Hull 2-0 Liverpool
Premier League Highlights
6 hours ago
Read
Crystal Palace 0-4 Sunderland
Premier League Highlights
6 hours ago
Read
Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal
Premier League Highlights
6 hours ago
Read
Burley's Premier League Takeaway
English Premier League
6 hours ago
Read
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Leganes
Spanish Primera División
6 hours ago
Read
Everton 6-3 Bournemouth
Premier League Highlights
6 hours ago
Read
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Leganes
Spanish Primera División
6 hours ago
Read
Burley's Premier League Takeaway
English Premier League
6 hours ago
Read
Spurs' quest is top four, not the title
English Premier League
6 hours ago
Read
Bilic: My players executed brilliantly
English Premier League
7 hours ago
Read
Tottenham 1-0 Middlesbrough
Premier League Highlights
7 hours ago
Read