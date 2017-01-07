Previous
Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Preston North End
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Everton
Leicester City
1
2
FT
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
0
4
FT
Napoli
Sampdoria
2
1
FT
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
7
0
FT
U.A.N.L
Santos
0
0
FT
Real Sociedad vs Sevilla-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-8th January, 2017

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-8th January, 2017

Real Madrid vs Granada-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-7th January, 2017

Real Madrid
Napoli vs Sampdoria-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-8th January, 2017

Sampdoria
Eibar vs Atletico Madrid-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-7th January, 2017

Eibar
Real Madrid vs Granada-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-7th January, 2017

Real Madrid
Napoli vs Sampdoria-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-8th January, 2017

Sampdoria
Ancelotti: Julian Green has the quality

German Bundesliga
Zidane: Fans are happy we keep winning

Spanish Primera División
Morgan: There's less pressure at Lyon

Lyon
Grayson: We made Arsenal look ordinary

English FA Cup
Wenger: We had to dig deep to win

English FA Cup
Robben: Bayern must build off Leipzig win

German Bundesliga
Mourinho pleased with Rashford's brace

English FA Cup
Guimaraes 0-2 Benfica

Portuguese Liga
Luis Enrique wary of stingy Villarreal

Spanish Primera División
Spalletti begs for Roma fans to return

Italian Serie A
Dyche: A lot of positives from us

English FA Cup
Moyes: We were poor

English FA Cup
Clement: We had lapses in concentration

English FA Cup
Silva: We need help from our fans

English FA Cup
Koeman: I don't understand the loss

English FA Cup
Ranieri delighted with Musa, Ndidi

English FA Cup
Stam grateful for Old Trafford reception

English FA Cup
Mourinho: Rooney's best day will arrive

English FA Cup
Nicol: Arsenal were lucky

English FA Cup
Preston 1-2 Arsenal

Eibar 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Nicol: Zidane has man-managed perfectly

Spanish Primera División
Eibar 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Barrow 0-2 Rochdale

English FA Cup
Sutton United 0-0 Wimbledon

English FA Cup
