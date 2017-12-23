Previous
Real Madrid
Barcelona
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Valencia
Villarreal
0
1
FT
Game Details
Everton
Chelsea
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Manchester United
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Napoli
Sampdoria
3
2
FT
Game Details
Sassuolo
Internazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
AC Milan
Atalanta
0
2
FT
Game Details
Juventus
AS Roma
1
0
FT
Game Details
Next

Leicester 2-2 Man United: Late drama denies United win

Stoke 3-1 West Brom: Stoke see off Baggies

English Premier League
Everton 0-0 Chelsea: Toffees hold Blues

Highlights
Swansea City 1-1 Crystal Palace: Ayew rescues Swans point

English Premier League
West Ham 2-3 Newcastle: Magpies hold on

English Premier League
Southampton 1-1 Huddersfield: Depoitre rescues a point for Terriers

English Premier League
Man City 4-0 Bournemouth: 17 in a row for Blues

Highlights
Burnley 0-3 Tottenham: Kane hat trick downs Clarets

Highlights
Premier League: 31 goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights
Maguire equalizes for Leicester in stoppage time

Premier League Highlights
Leicester's Amartey is sent off

Premier League Highlights
United's Lingard hits post after rounding goalkeeper

Premier League Highlights
Mata buries free kick for brace and United lead

Premier League Highlights
Mata pulls Man United level

Premier League Highlights
Aston Villa 2-2 Sheffield United: First-half goal fest

English League Championship
Vardy slots in to put Leicester ahead

Premier League Highlights
WATCH: Kane's hat trick equals Shearer's record

Premier League Highlights
Tottenham's Kane completes his hat trick

Premier League Highlights
Kane coolly tucks home for his and Tottenham's second

Premier League Highlights
Son Heung-Min skies a sitter for Tottenham

Premier League Highlights
Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Middlesbrough: Boro turn it around

English League Championship
Brighton 1-0 Watford: Seagulls end winless run

Premier League Highlights
Burnley's Pope makes a double save to thwart Spurs

Premier League Highlights
