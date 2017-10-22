ESPN FC
Everton
Arsenal
2
5
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
4
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid
0
1
FT
Game Details
Real Madrid
Eibar
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Udinese
Juventus
2
6
FT
Game Details
Highlights
San Jose Earthquakes
Minnesota United FC
1
1
LIVE
50'
Game Details
Highlights
FC Dallas
LA Galaxy
2
1
LIVE
49'
Game Details
Highlights
Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City
2
0
LIVE
51'
Game Details
Highlights
Impact legend Bernier nets equalizer in final game
Highlights
9 minutes ago
Jerome Thiesson curls in a beauty for Minnesota
Major League Soccer
12 minutes ago
Liverpool loanee Lennon doubles RSL's lead
MLS Highlights
16 minutes ago
Arriola's volley puts DC United in front
Major League Soccer
20 minutes ago
Picault goes between keeper's legs for second goal
MLS Highlights
27 minutes ago
Ridgewell's rebound levels things up for Portland
Major League Soccer
27 minutes ago
Roland Lamah makes it 1-1 against LA Galaxy
Major League Soccer
30 minutes ago
Waston's header gives Vancouver early lead
Major League Soccer
30 minutes ago
Asad converts penalty kick for Atlanta
MLS Highlights
32 minutes ago
Fagundez nets opener for Revs after brilliant build-up
Highlights
37 minutes ago
WATCH: Sapong sets Union goal record
MLS Highlights
39 minutes ago
Clint Dempsey receives questionable red card
Highlights
39 minutes ago
Real Madrid 3-0 Eibar: Los Blancos cruise
Spanish Primera División
44 minutes ago
Villa nets equalizer, celebrates with dab
Major League Soccer
45 minutes ago
Real Madrid 3-0 Eibar: Los Blancos cruise
Spanish Primera División
47 minutes ago
Danny Hoesen scores for San Jose
Highlights
48 minutes ago
Will Bruin puts Sounders 1-0 over Rapids
Highlights
53 minutes ago
Kamara puts Columbus ahead at Citi Field
Major League Soccer
53 minutes ago
Picault scores a quick second for Philadelphia
MLS Highlights
56 minutes ago
Ilsinho gives Union early lead
MLS Highlights
58 minutes ago
Dynamo's Leonardo makes it 1-0 over Chicago
Highlights
59 minutes ago
Silva gives RSL's playoff hopes early boost
MLS Highlights
about an hour ago
Michael Ciani puts FC Dallas playoff hopes in jeopardy
Major League Soccer
about an hour ago
Guangzhou Evergrande 5-1 Guizhou: Evergrande seal title
Chinese Super League
about an hour ago
United States 6-0 South Korea: U.S. dominate
Women's International Friendly
about an hour ago
Horan, Long connect for sixth U.S. goal
Women's International Friendly
about an hour ago
Rapinoe, Williams link up for U.S.'s fifth
Women's International Friendly
about an hour ago
Ertz adds a fourth U.S. goal before halftime
Women's International Friendly
2 hours ago
Press curls in a third for the U.S.
Women's International Friendly
2 hours ago
Mewis buries rebound for second goal
Women's International Friendly
2 hours ago
Mewis heads U.S. in front from early corner
Women's International Friendly
3 hours ago
Udinese 2-6 Juventus: Khedira the hat-trick hero
Italian Serie A
3 hours ago
