Previous
Everton
Arsenal
2
5
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
4
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid
0
1
FT
Game Details
Real Madrid
Eibar
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Udinese
Juventus
2
6
FT
Game Details
Highlights
San Jose Earthquakes
Minnesota United FC
1
1
LIVE
52'
Game Details
Highlights
FC Dallas
LA Galaxy
3
1
LIVE
49'
Game Details
Highlights
Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City
2
0
LIVE
52'
Game Details
Fagundez nets opener for Revs after brilliant build-up
Highlights
38 minutes ago
MTL VS NWE
Highlights
less than a minute ago
Read
Villa puts NYCFC ahead just before halftime
Major League Soccer
8 minutes ago
Read
Impact legend Bernier nets equalizer in final game
Highlights
10 minutes ago
Read
Matt Hedges puts FC Dallas over LA 2-1
Major League Soccer
12 minutes ago
Read
Jerome Thiesson curls in a beauty for Minnesota
Major League Soccer
13 minutes ago
Read
Liverpool loanee Lennon doubles RSL's lead
MLS Highlights
17 minutes ago
Read
Arriola's volley puts DC United in front
Major League Soccer
21 minutes ago
Read
Picault goes between keeper's legs for second goal
MLS Highlights
28 minutes ago
Read
Ridgewell's rebound levels things up for Portland
Major League Soccer
29 minutes ago
Read
Roland Lamah makes it 1-1 against LA Galaxy
Major League Soccer
31 minutes ago
Read
Waston's header gives Vancouver early lead
Major League Soccer
32 minutes ago
Read
Asad converts penalty kick for Atlanta
MLS Highlights
33 minutes ago
Read
WATCH: Sapong sets Union goal record
MLS Highlights
40 minutes ago
Read
Clint Dempsey receives questionable red card
Highlights
40 minutes ago
Read
Real Madrid 3-0 Eibar: Los Blancos cruise
Spanish Primera División
45 minutes ago
Read
Villa nets equalizer, celebrates with dab
Major League Soccer
46 minutes ago
Read
Danny Hoesen scores for San Jose
Highlights
49 minutes ago
Read
Will Bruin puts Sounders 1-0 over Rapids
Highlights
54 minutes ago
Read
Kamara puts Columbus ahead at Citi Field
Major League Soccer
55 minutes ago
Read
Picault scores a quick second for Philadelphia
MLS Highlights
57 minutes ago
Read
Ilsinho gives Union early lead
MLS Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Dynamo's Leonardo makes it 1-0 over Chicago
Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Silva gives RSL's playoff hopes early boost
MLS Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Michael Ciani puts FC Dallas playoff hopes in jeopardy
Major League Soccer
about an hour ago
Read
Guangzhou Evergrande 5-1 Guizhou: Evergrande seal title
Chinese Super League
about an hour ago
Read
United States 6-0 South Korea: U.S. dominate
Women's International Friendly
about an hour ago
Read
Horan, Long connect for sixth U.S. goal
Women's International Friendly
about an hour ago
Read
Rapinoe, Williams link up for U.S.'s fifth
Women's International Friendly
about an hour ago
Read
Ertz adds a fourth U.S. goal before halftime
Women's International Friendly
2 hours ago
Read
Press curls in a third for the U.S.
Women's International Friendly
2 hours ago
Read