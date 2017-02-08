Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
1
0
FT
Montpellier
AS Monaco
1
2
FT
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
2
1
FT
AS Roma
Fiorentina
4
0
FT
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
2
2
FT
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Bayern Munich 1-0 Wolfsburg

PSG 2-1 Lille

French Ligue 1
Roma 4-0 Fiorentina

Italian Serie A
Montpellier 1-2 AS Monaco

French Ligue 1
Hamburg 2-0 Cologne

Highlights
WATCH: Bobby Wood scores in DFB Pokal

German DFB Pokal
Oscar on the mark in SIPG win

AFC Champions League
WATCH: Heracles score on 40-yard strike

Dutch Eredivisie
AC Milan 0-1 Sampdoria

Italian Serie A
Twente 0-2 Feyenoord

Dutch Eredivisie
Prem: 34 goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights
WATCH: Man United cruise at Leicester

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Mata scores United's third

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Ibrahimovic doubles United's lead

Premier League Highlights
WATCH: Mkhitaryan strikes after long run

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Schmeichel denies Rashford

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Rashford chance goes high

Premier League Highlights
WATCH: Gabriel Jesus the hero in City win

Premier League Highlights
WATCH: Gabriel Jesus' 92nd-minute winner

Premier League Highlights
WATCH: Sigurdsson levels it for Swansea

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Sigurdsson hits the post

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Fabianski's classy save

Premier League Highlights
WATCH: Gabriel Jesus puts Man City ahead

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Jesus misses early chance

Premier League Highlights
Necaxa 1-1 Monterrey

Mexican Liga MX
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 RB Leipzig

German Bundesliga
Perth Glory 3-2 Newcastle Jets

Australian A-League
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Leganes

Spanish Primera División
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Leganes

Spanish Primera División
Prem: De Roon just misses equaliser

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Negredo's overhead try goes wide

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Kane converts the penalty

Premier League Highlights
