Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2
Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
1
0
FT
Game Details
Montpellier
AS Monaco
1
2
FT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
2
1
FT
Game Details
AS Roma
Fiorentina
4
0
FT
Game Details
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
2
2
FT
Game Details
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC
Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Next
Bayern Munich 1-0 Wolfsburg
Highlights
about an hour ago
PSG 2-1 Lille
French Ligue 1
46 minutes ago
Roma 4-0 Fiorentina
Italian Serie A
about an hour ago
Montpellier 1-2 AS Monaco
French Ligue 1
2 hours ago
Hamburg 2-0 Cologne
Highlights
3 hours ago
WATCH: Bobby Wood scores in DFB Pokal
German DFB Pokal
3 hours ago
Oscar on the mark in SIPG win
AFC Champions League
8 hours ago
WATCH: Heracles score on 40-yard strike
Dutch Eredivisie
2 days ago
AC Milan 0-1 Sampdoria
Italian Serie A
2 days ago
Twente 0-2 Feyenoord
Dutch Eredivisie
2 days ago
Prem: 34 goals in 90 seconds
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
WATCH: Man United cruise at Leicester
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Prem: Mata scores United's third
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Prem: Ibrahimovic doubles United's lead
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
WATCH: Mkhitaryan strikes after long run
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Prem: Schmeichel denies Rashford
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Prem: Rashford chance goes high
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
WATCH: Gabriel Jesus the hero in City win
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
WATCH: Gabriel Jesus' 92nd-minute winner
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
WATCH: Sigurdsson levels it for Swansea
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Prem: Sigurdsson hits the post
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Prem: Fabianski's classy save
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
WATCH: Gabriel Jesus puts Man City ahead
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Prem: Jesus misses early chance
Premier League Highlights
2 days ago
Necaxa 1-1 Monterrey
Mexican Liga MX
2 days ago
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 RB Leipzig
German Bundesliga
3 days ago
Perth Glory 3-2 Newcastle Jets
Australian A-League
3 days ago
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Leganes
Spanish Primera División
3 days ago
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Leganes
Spanish Primera División
3 days ago
Prem: De Roon just misses equaliser
Premier League Highlights
3 days ago
Prem: Negredo's overhead try goes wide
Premier League Highlights
3 days ago
Prem: Kane converts the penalty
Premier League Highlights
3 days ago
