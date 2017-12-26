ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Dundee
Celtic
12:30 PM UTC
Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 12/1
Draw: 11/2
Away: 1/5
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton
12:30 PM UTC
Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 4/11
Draw: 15/4
Away: 7/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC
Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 1/4
Draw: 19/4
Away: 10/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion
3:00 PM UTC
Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 1/6
Draw: 11/2
Away: 16/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 13/8
Draw: 23/10
Away: 8/5
Odds from bet365
bet365
Huddersfield Town
Stoke City
3:00 PM UTC
Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 11/8
Draw: 21/10
Away: 21/10
Odds from bet365
bet365
Watford
Leicester City
3:00 PM UTC
Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 6/4
Draw: 12/5
Away: 17/10
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Bromwich Albion
Everton
3:00 PM UTC
Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 6/4
Draw: 21/10
Away: 19/10
Odds from bet365
bet365
Liverpool
Swansea City
5:30 PM UTC
Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 1/7
Draw: 13/2
Away: 16/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lazio
Fiorentina
8:00 PM UTC
Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
English Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
WATCH: Serie A midseason report card
ESPN FC TV
3 hours ago
Related Videos
WATCH: Tottenham midseason report card
ESPN FC TV
3 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Chelsea midseason report card
ESPN FC TV
3 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Manchester United midseason report card
ESPN FC TV
3 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Manchester City midseason report card
ESPN FC TV
3 hours ago
Read
WATCH: La Liga midseason report card
ESPN FC TV
3 hours ago
Read
WATCH: PSG midseason report card
ESPN FC TV
3 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Arsenal midseason report card
ESPN FC TV
3 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Bundesliga midseason report card
ESPN FC TV
3 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Liverpool midseason report card
ESPN FC TV
3 hours ago
Read
Who to blame for Leicester draw: Mourinho or United players?
ESPN FC TV
4 hours ago
Read
How Barca opened a 14-point lead on Real
ESPN FC TV
4 hours ago
Read
WATCH: El Clasico player ratings
ESPN FC TV
4 hours ago
Read
Why Zidane's El Clasico plan fell apart
ESPN FC TV
4 hours ago
Read
Extra Time: A Steve Nicol special
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
WATCH: FC pundits slam managers' comments after Arsenal-Liverpool
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
WATCH: Sid Lowe's El Clasico XI
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
WATCH: FC pundits predict Juventus-Roma
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Paul Mariner's Top Ten Strikers
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Manchester United's festive fixture gripe
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Does Alexis Sanchez make it into the Man City XI?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
WATCH: FC pundits predict Arsenal-Liverpool
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Extra Time: Ederson or Neuer? LFC defence solid? Hazard to Real Madrid?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Swansea looking to Tony Pulis?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Nashville unveiled as the newest club in MLS
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
WATCH: FC pundits disagree over impact of Man United's Cup loss
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Did Dortmund expose Bayern in the second half?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Remembering the top Premier League enforcers of yesteryear
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
Extra Time: Mou's future, Bale in El Clasico and Griezmann watch
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
Barcelona the most likely destination for Griezmann?
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
How freezing out Mkhitaryan could haunt Mourinho
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
Is Arsenal still the best fit for Mesut Ozil?
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read