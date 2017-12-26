Previous
Dundee
Celtic
12:30 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 12/1  Draw: 11/2  Away: 1/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton
12:30 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 15/4  Away: 7/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 19/4  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 1/6  Draw: 11/2  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 23/10  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Huddersfield Town
Stoke City
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 11/8  Draw: 21/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Watford
Leicester City
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 12/5  Away: 17/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Bromwich Albion
Everton
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 21/10  Away: 19/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Liverpool
Swansea City
5:30 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 1/7  Draw: 13/2  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lazio
Fiorentina
8:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

WATCH: Liverpool midseason report card

ESPN FC TV

Related Videos

WATCH: Tottenham midseason report card

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Chelsea midseason report card

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Manchester United midseason report card

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Manchester City midseason report card

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: La Liga midseason report card

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: PSG midseason report card

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Arsenal midseason report card

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Serie A midseason report card

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Bundesliga midseason report card

ESPN FC TV
Read

Who to blame for Leicester draw: Mourinho or United players?

ESPN FC TV
Read

How Barca opened a 14-point lead on Real

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: El Clasico player ratings

ESPN FC TV
Read

Why Zidane's El Clasico plan fell apart

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: A Steve Nicol special

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: FC pundits slam managers' comments after Arsenal-Liverpool

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Sid Lowe's El Clasico XI

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: FC pundits predict Juventus-Roma

ESPN FC TV
Read

Paul Mariner's Top Ten Strikers

ESPN FC TV
Read

Manchester United's festive fixture gripe

ESPN FC TV
Read

Does Alexis Sanchez make it into the Man City XI?

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: FC pundits predict Arsenal-Liverpool

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Ederson or Neuer? LFC defence solid? Hazard to Real Madrid?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Swansea looking to Tony Pulis?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Nashville unveiled as the newest club in MLS

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: FC pundits disagree over impact of Man United's Cup loss

ESPN FC TV
Read

Did Dortmund expose Bayern in the second half?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Remembering the top Premier League enforcers of yesteryear

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Mou's future, Bale in El Clasico and Griezmann watch

ESPN FC TV
Read

Barcelona the most likely destination for Griezmann?

ESPN FC TV
Read

How freezing out Mkhitaryan could haunt Mourinho

ESPN FC TV
Read

Is Arsenal still the best fit for Mesut Ozil?

ESPN FC TV
Read