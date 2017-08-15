Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atalanta
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Crotone
AC Milan
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
Fiorentina
3
0
FT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
New York City FC
New England Revolution
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Next

Now Playing

Serie A review: Milan, VAR headline Week 1

ESPN FC TV

