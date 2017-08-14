Previous
Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Metz
AS Monaco
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Las Palmas
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Burton Albion
Birmingham City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Kasimpasa
Besiktas
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Portland Timbers
New York Red Bulls
0
0
LIVE 50'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morelia
Pachuca
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Burley sounds off on 'unprofessional' Costa

ESPN FC TV

Related Videos

Extra Time: Real's greatness; Bale to Liverpool?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Sanchez gives Spurs option to play back 3

ESPN FC TV
Read

Rejected Coutinho bid 'watershed' moment for Liverpool

ESPN FC TV
Read

Reason for concern at Bayern Munich?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Can Juventus be challenged in Serie A?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Paco Jemez doing Cruz Azul no favors

ESPN FC TV
Read

Gomez: Houston's road form hurts them

ESPN FC TV
Read

Can Toronto break MLS points record?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Coutinho better than Alexis? MLS Super Cup?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Are Chelsea losing the Diego Costa saga?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Without Suarez, Barcelona will have to change everything

ESPN FC TV
Read

Can anyone stop Real Madrid this season?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Coutinho, Dembele won't address Barca's bigger issue

ESPN FC TV
Read

Sid Lowe on La Liga's reaction to Barcelona tragedy

ESPN FC TV
Read

Brian McBride not sweating John Brooks injury

ESPN FC TV
Read

McBride: Zidane is a true man-manager

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Barca's dire needs

ESPN FC TV
Read

Hislop: La Liga is Real's to lose this season

ESPN FC TV
Read

Liverpool must address their defensive frailties

ESPN FC TV
Read

Burley: UCL will allow Celtic to test themselves

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Lovren Liverpool's worst ever?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Sigurdsson not an impact-signing

ESPN FC TV
Read

Could this really be Conte's final season at Chelsea?

ESPN FC TV
Read

McBride: Lack of results doomed Mastroeni

ESPN FC TV
Read

Nicol: Liverpool defence struggled again

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Attacking a back three, Bale under threat

ESPN FC TV
Read

Lukaku the new front-runner to win Golden Boot?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Assessing the fine on Tottenham's Danny Rose

ESPN FC TV
Read

A pathway to reconciliation between Chelsea, Costa?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ronaldo ban a positive for Real Madrid?

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Ale's Weekly MLS Awards

ESPN FC TV
Read