Previous
AC Milan
KF Shkëndija
6
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Hajduk Split
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Ajax Amsterdam
Rosenborg
0
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Panathinaikos
Athletic Bilbao
2
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
NK Domzale
Marseille
1
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Viitorul Constanta
FC Salzburg
1
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Club Brugge
AEK Athens
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Can anyone stop Real Madrid this season?

ESPN FC TV

Related Videos

Are Chelsea losing the Diego Costa saga?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Without Suarez, Barcelona will have to change everything

ESPN FC TV
Read

Coutinho, Dembele won't address Barca's bigger issue

ESPN FC TV
Read

Sid Lowe on La Liga's reaction to Barcelona tragedy

ESPN FC TV
Read

Brian McBride not sweating John Brooks injury

ESPN FC TV
Read

McBride: Zidane is a true man-manager

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Barca's dire needs

ESPN FC TV
Read

Hislop: La Liga is Real's to lose this season

ESPN FC TV
Read

Liverpool must address their defensive frailties

ESPN FC TV
Read

Burley: UCL will allow Celtic to test themselves

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Lovren Liverpool's worst ever?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Sigurdsson not an impact-signing

ESPN FC TV
Read

Could this really be Conte's final season at Chelsea?

ESPN FC TV
Read

McBride: Lack of results doomed Mastroeni

ESPN FC TV
Read

Nicol: Liverpool defence struggled again

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Attacking a back three, Bale under threat

ESPN FC TV
Read

Lukaku the new front-runner to win Golden Boot?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Assessing the fine on Tottenham's Danny Rose

ESPN FC TV
Read

A pathway to reconciliation between Chelsea, Costa?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ronaldo ban a positive for Real Madrid?

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Ale's Weekly MLS Awards

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Ronaldo best? Suarez cheats?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Is Mbappe set to join Neymar at PSG?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Did Kaka deserve red card in Orlando loss?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Breaking down Neymar's PSG debut

ESPN FC TV
Read

Zidane has a problem every manager wants

ESPN FC TV
Read

Will Ronaldo get special treatment after shoving ref?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Prem Team of the Weekend: Week 1

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Reviewing Lacazette; sad Alexis

ESPN FC TV
Read

W2W4: Premier League opening weekend

ESPN FC TV
Read

Neymar-less Barca well behind Real

ESPN FC TV
Read