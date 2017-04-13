ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
4
2
AET
Leg 2
Aggregate: 6 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2
Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
2
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Lanús
Zulia
0
0
LIVE
2'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Is Simeone the best coach in the world?
ESPN FC TV
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Extra Time: Blame Bayern? Ronaldo the best?
ESPN FC TV
about an hour ago
Read
Who's going through on Wednesday?
ESPN FC TV
about an hour ago
Read
WATCH: FC crew rips Real-Bayern referee
ESPN FC TV
2 hours ago
Read
Goals aside, Ronaldo was 'awful'
ESPN FC TV
2 hours ago
Read
Leicester to pull off another UCL comeback?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Extra Time: Terry's legacy and Lewy for Ballon d'Or?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Burley: Bayern are far from hopeless
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Any chance Arsenal crack the top four?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Burley: Chelsea shouldn't drop more points on paper
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Robson: Mourinho did what he's good at
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
MLS had 'no obligation' to listen to Klinsmann
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Can Pachuca shock Tigres in CCL final?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Montero starring, Larin destined for Europe
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Will lightning strike twice for Barca?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Can Bayern, Leicester overturn deficits?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Swansea falling apart at the wrong time
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Extra Time: Costa woes, Dybala key
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Prem Team of the Weekend: Week 33
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
How will Bastia be punished for Lyon incident?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Marcotti: Chelsea extremely flat vs. United
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Tim Howard's three-match ban warranted?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Extra Time: Alli vs. Kane, Mbappe & help for United
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
Barcelona keep falling over themselves
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
The pressure is on for Arsenal
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
Will Chelsea dominate Man United again?
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
WATCH: Top 5 UCL goals of the week
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
Mou's comments on United's attack 'achieve nothing'
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
Which Chelsea star deserves PFA POY?
ESPN FC TV
5 days ago
Read
Mou can't wait to criticise his players
ESPN FC TV
5 days ago
Read
Sampaoli-Argentina link causing issues at Sevilla
ESPN FC TV
5 days ago
Read
Real seem to be both over and underrated
ESPN FC TV
5 days ago
Read