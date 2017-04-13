Is Simeone the best coach in the world?

Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
4
2
AET
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 3
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Highlights
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
2
3
FT
Game Details
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
0
0
FT
Game Details
Lanús
Zulia
0
0
LIVE 2'
Game Details
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC
Game Details
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC
Game Details
