Previous
Manchester United
Chelsea
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Liverpool
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Valencia
Sevilla FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Werder Bremen
Hamburg SV
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
SV Darmstadt 98
Schalke 04
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bastia
Lyon
0
0
Aban
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Marseille
St Etienne
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ajax Amsterdam
Heerenveen
5
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Feyenoord Rotterdam
FC Utrecht
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Next

Now Playing

Marcotti: United didn't let Chelsea be good

ESPN FC TV

Related Videos

Will lightning strike twice for Barca?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Can Bayern, Leicester overturn deficits?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Swansea falling apart at the wrong time

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Costa woes, Dybala key

ESPN FC TV
Read

Prem Team of the Weekend: Week 33

ESPN FC TV
Read

How will Bastia be punished for Lyon incident?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Tim Howard's three-match ban warranted?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Alli vs. Kane, Mbappe & help for United

ESPN FC TV
Read

Barcelona keep falling over themselves

ESPN FC TV
Read

The pressure is on for Arsenal

ESPN FC TV
Read

Will Chelsea dominate Man United again?

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Top 5 UCL goals of the week

ESPN FC TV
Read

Mou's comments on United's attack 'achieve nothing'

ESPN FC TV
Read

Which Chelsea star deserves PFA POY?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Mou can't wait to criticise his players

ESPN FC TV
Read

Sampaoli-Argentina link causing issues at Sevilla

ESPN FC TV
Read

Real seem to be both over and underrated

ESPN FC TV
Read

Barcelona's back four is 'scared stiff'

ESPN FC TV
Read

Atlanta setting bar for an elite MLS side

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Back-to-back UCL titles for Real?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Will Mourinho give up on Premier League?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Atleti too clever for Leicester City?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Why Bayern self-destructed against Real Madrid

ESPN FC TV
Read

Should Dortmund have been made to play?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Ramos or Pique, and Barca woes

ESPN FC TV
Read

Any hope for Leicester against Atleti?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Is Neymar's three-match ban warranted?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Man United's UCL eggs are in the UEL basket

ESPN FC TV
Read

Who makes the Bayern/Real Best XI?

ESPN FC TV
Read

The reaction from inside Dortmund's stadium

ESPN FC TV
Read

Is this Bayern's year to claim the UCL?

ESPN FC TV
Read