ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Napoli
Genoa
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Mainz
FC Augsburg
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Can Alaves do the double over Barca?
ESPN FC TV
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Extra Time: How is Craig's pet turtle?
ESPN FC TV
2 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Best Prem goal in January
ESPN FC TV
3 hours ago
Read
Marcotti: PSG can step up vs. Barca
ESPN FC TV
3 hours ago
Read
Are Real Madrid on UCL upset alert?
ESPN FC TV
3 hours ago
Read
Leicester facing 'make or break' moment
ESPN FC TV
3 hours ago
Read
Burley: Fans will get behind Arsenal
ESPN FC TV
3 hours ago
Read
We see the real Liverpool vs. top six
ESPN FC TV
3 hours ago
Read
WATCH: San Jose star tips big in Vegas
ESPN FC TV
4 hours ago
Read
Gomez: I love what Atlanta are doing
ESPN FC TV
4 hours ago
Read
#FCDebate: Who'll be relegated in the Prem?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Extra Time: Spurs-Arsenal combined XI
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Shaka's Power Rankings: Spurs make the cut
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
WATCH: Shaka's top 5 goalkeepers
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Spurs only club who could catch Chelsea
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Will Rafa Marquez play in a 5th World Cup?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Gomez: McCarty betrayed by Red Bulls
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Extra Time: Marcotti's boiling point
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Burley responds to Boiling Point blowback
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Now or never for Juve in Champions League?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Mahrez, Vardy causing dressing room drama?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Leicester's season hinges on next six
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Ricardo La Volpe walking a tightrope
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Chicharito to MLS sooner rather than later
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Laurens: I can't see PSG beating Barca
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Man City deserving of favourites tag?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Extra Time: Who's the Prem's best defender?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
What's wrong with Ranieri, Leicester?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Will Wenger sign reported extension?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Midfield discontinuity hurting Barcelona
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Signs pointing to Griezmann to United
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Boiling Point: Arsenal's spineless fans
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read