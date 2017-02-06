Previous
Napoli
Genoa
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Mainz
FC Augsburg
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Extra Time: How is Craig's pet turtle?

ESPN FC TV

Related Videos

WATCH: Best Prem goal in January

ESPN FC TV
Read

Marcotti: PSG can step up vs. Barca

ESPN FC TV
Read

Are Real Madrid on UCL upset alert?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Leicester facing 'make or break' moment

ESPN FC TV
Read

Burley: Fans will get behind Arsenal

ESPN FC TV
Read

We see the real Liverpool vs. top six

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: San Jose star tips big in Vegas

ESPN FC TV
Read

Gomez: I love what Atlanta are doing

ESPN FC TV
Read

#FCDebate: Who'll be relegated in the Prem?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Spurs-Arsenal combined XI

ESPN FC TV
Read

Shaka's Power Rankings: Spurs make the cut

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Shaka's top 5 goalkeepers

ESPN FC TV
Read

Spurs only club who could catch Chelsea

ESPN FC TV
Read

Will Rafa Marquez play in a 5th World Cup?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Gomez: McCarty betrayed by Red Bulls

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Marcotti's boiling point

ESPN FC TV
Read

Burley responds to Boiling Point blowback

ESPN FC TV
Read

Now or never for Juve in Champions League?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Mahrez, Vardy causing dressing room drama?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Leicester's season hinges on next six

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ricardo La Volpe walking a tightrope

ESPN FC TV
Read

Chicharito to MLS sooner rather than later

ESPN FC TV
Read

Laurens: I can't see PSG beating Barca

ESPN FC TV
Read

Man City deserving of favourites tag?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Who's the Prem's best defender?

ESPN FC TV
Read

What's wrong with Ranieri, Leicester?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Will Wenger sign reported extension?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Midfield discontinuity hurting Barcelona

ESPN FC TV
Read

Signs pointing to Griezmann to United

ESPN FC TV
Read

Boiling Point: Arsenal's spineless fans

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Wenger's replacement?

ESPN FC TV
Read