Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
3
1
AET
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crotone
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bologna
AC Milan
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Alavés
Celta Vigo
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
(3) 1
(2) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nice
St Etienne
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Mahrez, Vardy causing dressing room drama?

ESPN FC TV

Related Videos

Extra Time: Marcotti's boiling point

ESPN FC TV
Read

Burley responds to Boiling Point blowback

ESPN FC TV
Read

Now or never for Juve in Champions League?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Leicester's season hinges on next six

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ricardo La Volpe walking a tightrope

ESPN FC TV
Read

Chicharito to MLS sooner rather than later

ESPN FC TV
Read

Laurens: I can't see PSG beating Barca

ESPN FC TV
Read

Man City deserving of favourites tag?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Who's the Prem's best defender?

ESPN FC TV
Read

What's wrong with Ranieri, Leicester?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Will Wenger sign reported extension?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Midfield discontinuity hurting Barcelona

ESPN FC TV
Read

Signs pointing to Griezmann to United

ESPN FC TV
Read

Boiling Point: Arsenal's spineless fans

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Wenger's replacement?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Moreno: Hard to make a case for Atleti

ESPN FC TV
Read

Is Aguero's time at Man City over?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ask the Ref: Sterling's theatrics

ESPN FC TV
Read

Have Leicester lost their team unity?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Klopp's honeymoon period is over

ESPN FC TV
Read

Walton: Chelsea showed much more passion

ESPN FC TV
Read

Subbing Messi smart by Luis Enrique

ESPN FC TV
Read

Prem Team of the Weekend: Week 24

ESPN FC TV
Read

Cameroon's triumph is 'a fairy tale'

ESPN FC TV
Read

What Arena has learned

ESPN FC TV
Read

Aguero's future at Man City

ESPN FC TV
Read

Liverpool lack confidence

ESPN FC TV
Read

Moreno: Arsenal can't answer the call

ESPN FC TV
Read

Will Ranieri be sacked?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ronaldo named highest-paid athlete

ESPN FC TV
Read

Gomez: Second striker would help Altidore

ESPN FC TV
Read