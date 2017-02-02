Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Montpellier
AS Monaco
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Roma
Fiorentina
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Man City deserving of favourites tag?

ESPN FC TV

Related Videos

Laurens: I can't see PSG beating Barca

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Who's the Prem's best defender?

ESPN FC TV
Read

What's wrong with Ranieri, Leicester?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Will Wenger sign reported extension?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Midfield discontinuity hurting Barcelona

ESPN FC TV
Read

Signs pointing to Griezmann to United

ESPN FC TV
Read

Boiling Point: Arsenal's spineless fans

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Wenger's replacement?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Moreno: Hard to make a case for Atleti

ESPN FC TV
Read

Is Aguero's time at Man City over?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ask the Ref: Sterling's theatrics

ESPN FC TV
Read

Have Leicester lost their team unity?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Klopp's honeymoon period is over

ESPN FC TV
Read

Walton: Chelsea showed much more passion

ESPN FC TV
Read

Subbing Messi smart by Luis Enrique

ESPN FC TV
Read

Prem Team of the Weekend: Week 24

ESPN FC TV
Read

Cameroon's triumph is 'a fairy tale'

ESPN FC TV
Read

What Arena has learned

ESPN FC TV
Read

Aguero's future at Man City

ESPN FC TV
Read

Liverpool lack confidence

ESPN FC TV
Read

Moreno: Arsenal can't answer the call

ESPN FC TV
Read

Will Ranieri be sacked?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ronaldo named highest-paid athlete

ESPN FC TV
Read

Gomez: Second striker would help Altidore

ESPN FC TV
Read

Muller won't leave Bayern

ESPN FC TV
Read

Chicharito not justifying starting role

ESPN FC TV
Read

Pulisic has outshone Dortmund stars

ESPN FC TV
Read

Sevilla can't compete with Barca, Real

ESPN FC TV
Read

Do Leicester or United need a win more?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Mariner: Arsenal are already beaten

ESPN FC TV
Read

#FCDebate: Chelsea title hopes at risk?

ESPN FC TV
Read