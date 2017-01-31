Previous
United States
Jamaica
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Hamburg SV
Bayer Leverkusen
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Metz
Marseille
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wigan Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Sydney FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
6:35 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Chicharito not justifying starting role

ESPN FC TV

Related Videos

Ronaldo named highest-paid athlete

ESPN FC TV
Read

Gomez: Second striker would help Altidore

ESPN FC TV
Read

Honigstein: No way Muller leaves Bayern

ESPN FC TV
Read

Pulisic has outshone Dortmund stars

ESPN FC TV
Read

Sevilla can't compete with Barca, Real

ESPN FC TV
Read

Do Leicester or United need a win more?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Mariner: Arsenal are already beaten

ESPN FC TV
Read

#FCDebate: Chelsea title hopes at risk?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Reflecting on Frank Lampard's career

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Lampard, Gerrard or Alonso?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Shaka's Power Rankings: Chelsea's case

ESPN FC TV
Read

Can Inter steal a win in Turin?

ESPN FC TV
Read

W2W4: Egypt vs. Cameroon

ESPN FC TV
Read

Will Pogba get it right this season?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Why Pogba is a defensive liability

ESPN FC TV
Read

Why can't United score more goals?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Should this be Wenger's final season?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Robson likes Arsenal's chances at Chelsea

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Will Prem teams advance in UCL?

ESPN FC TV
Read

ESPN FC takes MLS Media Day by storm

ESPN FC TV
Read

Moreno: Barca lost intensity in second half

ESPN FC TV
Read

Is Aguero's time at City running out?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Have United improved under Mourinho?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Who's Real's future keeper?

Spanish Primera División
Read

Extra Time: Allegri the answer for Arsenal?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Barca the favourites at struggling Atleti?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Arsenal have no desire to fight for title

ESPN FC TV
Read

Who's in more danger: Leicester or Swansea?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Burley: Spurs following Arsenal's path

ESPN FC TV
Read

Burley: Wenger has got to go

ESPN FC TV
Read

Luiz key to Chelsea defence?

ESPN FC TV
Read