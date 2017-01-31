ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
United States
Jamaica
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Hamburg SV
Bayer Leverkusen
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Metz
Marseille
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Wigan Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Sydney FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
6:35 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Chicharito not justifying starting role
ESPN FC TV
6 hours ago
Related Videos
Ronaldo named highest-paid athlete
ESPN FC TV
5 hours ago
Read
Gomez: Second striker would help Altidore
ESPN FC TV
5 hours ago
Read
Honigstein: No way Muller leaves Bayern
ESPN FC TV
5 hours ago
Read
Pulisic has outshone Dortmund stars
ESPN FC TV
6 hours ago
Read
Sevilla can't compete with Barca, Real
ESPN FC TV
6 hours ago
Read
Do Leicester or United need a win more?
ESPN FC TV
6 hours ago
Read
Mariner: Arsenal are already beaten
ESPN FC TV
6 hours ago
Read
#FCDebate: Chelsea title hopes at risk?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Reflecting on Frank Lampard's career
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Extra Time: Lampard, Gerrard or Alonso?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Shaka's Power Rankings: Chelsea's case
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Can Inter steal a win in Turin?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
W2W4: Egypt vs. Cameroon
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Will Pogba get it right this season?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Why Pogba is a defensive liability
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Why can't United score more goals?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Should this be Wenger's final season?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Robson likes Arsenal's chances at Chelsea
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Extra Time: Will Prem teams advance in UCL?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
ESPN FC takes MLS Media Day by storm
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Moreno: Barca lost intensity in second half
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Is Aguero's time at City running out?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Have United improved under Mourinho?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Who's Real's future keeper?
Spanish Primera División
2 days ago
Read
Extra Time: Allegri the answer for Arsenal?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Barca the favourites at struggling Atleti?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Arsenal have no desire to fight for title
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Who's in more danger: Leicester or Swansea?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Burley: Spurs following Arsenal's path
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Burley: Wenger has got to go
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Luiz key to Chelsea defence?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read