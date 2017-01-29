ESPN FC
Previous
Cameroon
Ghana
2
0
FT
Game Details
Celta Vigo
Alavés
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Huddersfield Town
Brighton & Hove Albion
3
1
FT
Game Details
Independiente del Valle
Olimpia
1
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Deportivo Capiatá
Universitario de Deportes
1
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Next
Now Playing
Reflecting on Frank Lampard's career
ESPN FC TV
3 hours ago
Extra Time: Lampard, Gerrard or Alonso?
ESPN FC TV
4 hours ago
Read
Shaka's Power Rankings: Chelsea's case
ESPN FC TV
4 hours ago
Read
Can Inter steal a win in Turin?
ESPN FC TV
4 hours ago
Read
W2W4: Egypt vs. Cameroon
ESPN FC TV
5 hours ago
Read
Will Pogba get it right this season?
ESPN FC TV
5 hours ago
Read
Why Pogba is a defensive liability
ESPN FC TV
5 hours ago
Read
Why can't United score more goals?
ESPN FC TV
5 hours ago
Read
Should this be Wenger's final season?
ESPN FC TV
6 hours ago
Read
Robson likes Arsenal's chances at Chelsea
ESPN FC TV
6 hours ago
Read
Extra Time: Will Prem teams advance in UCL?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
ESPN FC takes MLS Media Day by storm
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Moreno: Barca lost intensity in second half
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Is Aguero's time at City running out?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Have United improved under Mourinho?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Who's Real's future keeper?
Spanish Primera División
1 day ago
Read
Extra Time: Allegri the answer for Arsenal?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Barca the favourites at struggling Atleti?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Arsenal have no desire to fight for title
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Who's in more danger: Leicester or Swansea?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Burley: Spurs following Arsenal's path
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Burley: Wenger has got to go
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Luiz key to Chelsea defence?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Nicol: Liverpool were better
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Boiling Point: The lifeless FA Cup
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
What's wrong with Atletico Madrid?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Extra Time: Who's the future Madrid star?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Where'd the romance go in the FA Cup?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Will Mane suit up against Chelsea?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Payet was a 'self-defeating' situation
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Ogden: January full of bad decisions
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Serie A Talk: New formation, new Juve?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read