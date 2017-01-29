Previous
Cameroon
Ghana
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Celta Vigo
Alavés
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Huddersfield Town
Brighton & Hove Albion
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Independiente del Valle
Olimpia
1
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo Capiatá
Universitario de Deportes
1
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Can Inter steal a win in Turin?

ESPN FC TV

Related Videos

Extra Time: Lampard, Gerrard or Alonso?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Shaka's Power Rankings: Chelsea's case

ESPN FC TV
Read

W2W4: Egypt vs. Cameroon

ESPN FC TV
Read

Will Pogba get it right this season?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Why Pogba is a defensive liability

ESPN FC TV
Read

Why can't United score more goals?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Should this be Wenger's final season?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Robson likes Arsenal's chances at Chelsea

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Will Prem teams advance in UCL?

ESPN FC TV
Read

ESPN FC takes MLS Media Day by storm

ESPN FC TV
Read

Moreno: Barca lost intensity in second half

ESPN FC TV
Read

Is Aguero's time at City running out?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Have United improved under Mourinho?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Who's Real's future keeper?

Spanish Primera División
Read

Extra Time: Allegri the answer for Arsenal?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Barca the favourites at struggling Atleti?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Arsenal have no desire to fight for title

ESPN FC TV
Read

Who's in more danger: Leicester or Swansea?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Burley: Spurs following Arsenal's path

ESPN FC TV
Read

Burley: Wenger has got to go

ESPN FC TV
Read

Luiz key to Chelsea defence?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Nicol: Liverpool were better

ESPN FC TV
Read

Boiling Point: The lifeless FA Cup

ESPN FC TV
Read

What's wrong with Atletico Madrid?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Who's the future Madrid star?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Where'd the romance go in the FA Cup?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Will Mane suit up against Chelsea?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Payet was a 'self-defeating' situation

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ogden: January full of bad decisions

ESPN FC TV
Read

Serie A Talk: New formation, new Juve?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Atleti's UCL chances

ESPN FC TV
Read