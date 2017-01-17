Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Congo DR
Morocco
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Torino
AC Milan
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Málaga
Real Sociedad
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Braga
Tondela
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Darke: Chelsea will sort out Costa turmoil

ESPN FC TV

Related Videos

Extra Time: Will Kane capture Golden Boot?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Are the bottom three set for the season?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Giroud or Carroll: Whose goal was better?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Pep's reluctance to change has backfired

ESPN FC TV
Read

McBride: Davies was exceptional

ESPN FC TV
Read

Are Sevilla real title contenders?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Shaka to join Man City?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Prem Team of the Weekend

ESPN FC TV
Read

Senegal's AFCON prospects

ESPN FC TV
Read

Will Costa leave Chelsea?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Tottenham's title credentials

ESPN FC TV
Read

City a 'horrendously-constructed team'

ESPN FC TV
Read

Did Pogba hold Man United back?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Is the La Liga title race back on?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Michallik: No need to dissect Real Madrid

ESPN FC TV
Read

Is inconsistency a concern for Man City?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Will Pulisic renew Dortmund contract?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Is Big Sam going down?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Dortmund still eyeing top three, cup runs

ESPN FC TV
Read

Mariner: Liverpool have missed Henderson

ESPN FC TV
Read

Trouble brewing with Costa at Chelsea?

ESPN FC TV
Read

#FCDebate: Man United or Liverpool?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Where does this Real rank?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Shaka's Power Rankings: Real stay top

ESPN FC TV
Read

Are Man United putting spending on hold?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Hislop: Payet situation is upsetting

ESPN FC TV
Read

How important is Real's record streak?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Turmoil between Pique and Barca's board?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Tactical changes for Chelsea?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Was Mou's critique off base?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Liverpool are in good shape

ESPN FC TV
Read