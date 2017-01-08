Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
0
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Celta Vigo
Valencia
2
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 2
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
3
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 6
Game Details
AC Milan
Torino
2
1
FT
Game Details
Sweden
Slovakia
6
0
FT
Game Details
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
0
1
FT
Game Details
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
