Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
1
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
3
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 4
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
Atalanta
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Lowe: Barcelona's win was too nervy

ESPN FC TV

Related Videos

Why are Barca struggling in La Liga?

ESPN FC TV
Read

How will Real approach Copa del Rey?

Sevilla FC
Read

What to expect at AFCON 2017

ESPN FC TV
Read

Barcelona feeling hard done by referees?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Best manager in the Prem?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Why Barca players missed FIFA awards

ESPN FC TV
Read

Marcotti: Benefits to a 48-team World Cup

ESPN FC TV
Read

Burley: Man United look like a top-four team

ESPN FC TV
Read

Twellman: Keep an eye on Benny Feilhaber

ESPN FC TV
Read

Chicharito possibly moving to MLS?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Combine a 'different avenue' to MLS

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: CR7 the greatest ever?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Griezmann snubbed from FIFPro World XI?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Will Chelsea relinquish their lead?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Did CR7 deserve FIFA's Best Player award?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ancelotti: Conte has motivated Chelsea

ESPN FC TV
Read

EXCLUSIVE: Ancelotti chats with ESPN FC

ESPN FC TV
Read

ESPN FC Best of the Week

ESPN FC TV
Read

Is Ozil worth the trouble for Arsenal?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Is Pato a good forward?

ESPN FC TV
Read

FIFA set to approve 48-team World Cup

ESPN FC TV
Read

Breaking streak record matters to Real

ESPN FC TV
Read

UCL berth for FA Cup winners?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Are Barca at the end of an era?

ESPN FC TV
Read

La Liga title race is over

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Klopp or Conte?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Lowe: Pep less in control than in past

ESPN FC TV
Read

Is Pep struggling with player quality?

ESPN FC TV
Read

MLS the next move for Chicharito?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Lowe: Zidane starting to get recognition

ESPN FC TV
Read

Barca still have hope in title race

ESPN FC TV
Read