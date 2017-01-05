Extra Time: Best manager in the Prem?

Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
2
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Game Details
Napoli
Spezia
3
1
FT
Game Details
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
0
2
FT
Game Details
Sochaux
AS Monaco
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Game Details
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
0
0
FT
Game Details
Algeria
Mauritania
6
0
FT
Game Details
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
1
1
FT
Game Details
