ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
2
3
FT
Leg 2
Aggregate: 4 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Napoli
Spezia
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Sochaux
AS Monaco
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Algeria
Mauritania
6
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Marcotti: Benefits to a 48-team World Cup
ESPN FC TV
45 minutes ago
Related Videos
Extra Time: Best manager in the Prem?
ESPN FC TV
19 minutes ago
Read
Why Barca players missed FIFA awards
ESPN FC TV
21 minutes ago
Read
Burley: Man United look like a top-4 team
ESPN FC TV
54 minutes ago
Read
Twellman: Keep an eye on Benny Feilhaber
ESPN FC TV
about an hour ago
Read
Chicharito possibly moving to MLS?
ESPN FC TV
about an hour ago
Read
Combine a 'different avenue' to MLS
ESPN FC TV
about an hour ago
Read
Extra Time: CR7 the greatest ever?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Griezmann snubbed from FIFPro World XI?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Will Chelsea relinquish their lead?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Did CR7 deserve FIFA's Best Player award?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Ancelotti: Conte has motivated Chelsea
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
EXCLUSIVE: Ancelotti chats with ESPN FC
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
ESPN FC Best of the Week
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Is Ozil worth the trouble for Arsenal?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Extra Time: Is Pato a good forward?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
FIFA set to approve 48-team World Cup
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Breaking streak record matters to Real
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
UCL berth for FA Cup winners?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Are Barca at the end of an era?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
La Liga title race is over
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Extra Time: Klopp or Conte?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Lowe: Pep less in control than in past
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
Is Pep struggling with player quality?
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
MLS the next move for Chicharito?
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
Lowe: Zidane starting to get recognition
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
Barca still have hope in title race
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
#FCDebate: Best Prem player so far
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
Extra Time: Luis Enrique in trouble?
ESPN FC TV
5 days ago
Read
Prem risks dip in quality over fixtures
ESPN FC TV
5 days ago
Read
Is criticism of Chinese transfers fair?
ESPN FC TV
5 days ago
Read
Critics are wrong on Real Madrid
ESPN FC TV
5 days ago
Read