Previous
Osasuna
Valencia
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cambridge United
Leeds United
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morocco
Finland
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Moreirense
Belenenses
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Panathinaikos
Kerkyra
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Did CR7 deserve FIFA's Best Player award?

ESPN FC TV

Related Videos

Extra Time: CR7 the greatest ever?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Griezmann snubbed from FIFPro World XI?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Will Chelsea relinquish their lead?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ancelotti: Conte has motivated Chelsea

ESPN FC TV
Read

EXCLUSIVE: Ancelotti chats with ESPN FC

ESPN FC TV
Read

ESPN FC Best of the Week

ESPN FC TV
Read

Is Ozil worth the trouble for Arsenal?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Is Pato a good forward?

ESPN FC TV
Read

FIFA set to approve 48-team World Cup

ESPN FC TV
Read

Breaking streak record matters to Real

ESPN FC TV
Read

UCL berth for FA Cup winners?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Are Barca at the end of an era?

ESPN FC TV
Read

La Liga title race is over

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Klopp or Conte?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Lowe: Pep less in control than in past

ESPN FC TV
Read

Is Pep struggling with player quality?

ESPN FC TV
Read

MLS the next move for Chicharito?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Lowe: Zidane starting to get recognition

ESPN FC TV
Read

Barca still have hope in title race

ESPN FC TV
Read

#FCDebate: Best Prem player so far

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Luis Enrique in trouble?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Prem risks dip in quality over fixtures

ESPN FC TV
Read

Is criticism of Chinese transfers fair?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Critics are wrong on Real Madrid

ESPN FC TV
Read

Cause for concern for Barca after loss?

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Top 5 Prem goals of festive period

ESPN FC TV
Read

Feilhaber, MLS stars rewarded by Arena

ESPN FC TV
Read

What to expect in Liga MX in 2017

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Alli or Pogba's potential?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Is Zidane worthy of praise at Real?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Nicol disappointed by Klopp fixture excuse

ESPN FC TV
Read