Previous
Villarreal
Barcelona
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
AC Milan
Cagliari
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Juventus
Bologna
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Peterborough United
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Udinese
Internazionale
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Genoa
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lyon
Montpellier
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

ESPN FC Best of the Week

ESPN FC TV

Related Videos

Is Ozil worth the trouble for Arsenal?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Is Pato a good forward?

ESPN FC TV
Read

FIFA set to approve 48-team World Cup

ESPN FC TV
Read

Breaking streak record matters to Real

ESPN FC TV
Read

UCL berth for FA Cup winners?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Are Barca at the end of an era?

ESPN FC TV
Read

La Liga title race is over

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Klopp or Conte?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Lowe: Pep less in control than in past

ESPN FC TV
Read

Is Pep struggling with player quality?

ESPN FC TV
Read

MLS the next move for Chicharito?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Lowe: Zidane starting to get recognition

ESPN FC TV
Read

Barca still have hope in title race

ESPN FC TV
Read

#FCDebate: Best Prem player so far

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Luis Enrique in trouble?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Prem risks dip in quality over fixtures

ESPN FC TV
Read

Is criticism of Chinese transfers fair?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Critics are wrong on Real Madrid

ESPN FC TV
Read

Cause for concern for Barca after loss?

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Top 5 Prem goals of festive period

ESPN FC TV
Read

Feilhaber, MLS stars rewarded by Arena

ESPN FC TV
Read

What to expect in Liga MX in 2017

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Alli or Pogba's potential?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Is Zidane worthy of praise at Real?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Nicol disappointed by Klopp fixture excuse

ESPN FC TV
Read

Are Spurs in the title race now?

ESPN FC TV
Read

How Spurs exposed Chelsea's back three

ESPN FC TV
Read

Why aren't Spurs consistent in big games?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: What's next for Hull City?

ESPN FC TV
Read

How will Spurs attack Chelsea?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Can Clement turn Swansea around?

ESPN FC TV
Read