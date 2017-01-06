ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Cameroon
Congo DR
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Jan 6, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Jan 6, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Cause for concern for Barca after loss?
ESPN FC TV
51 minutes ago
Related Videos
Extra Time: Luis Enrique in trouble?
ESPN FC TV
18 minutes ago
Read
Prem risks dip in quality with changes
ESPN FC TV
23 minutes ago
Read
Is criticism of Chinese transfers fair?
ESPN FC TV
23 minutes ago
Read
Real Madrid 'simply don't lose'
ESPN FC TV
35 minutes ago
Read
WATCH: Top 5 Prem goals of festive period
ESPN FC TV
about an hour ago
Read
Feilhaber, MLS stars rewarded by Arena
ESPN FC TV
about an hour ago
Read
What to expect in Liga MX in 2017
ESPN FC TV
about an hour ago
Read
Extra Time: Alli or Pogba's potential?
ESPN FC TV
23 hours ago
Read
Is Zidane worthy of praise at Real?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Nicol disappointed by Klopp fixture excuse
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Are Spurs in the title race now?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
How Spurs exposed Chelsea's back three
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Why aren't Spurs consistent in big games?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Extra Time: What's next for Hull City?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
How will Spurs attack Chelsea?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Can Clement turn Swansea around?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Pep's comments will affect the players
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Did Wenger set Arsenal up to fail?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Mariner: Koscielny shining for Arsenal
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Extra Time: Pep's arrogance
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Did Liverpool suffer a major setback?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Was Feghouli's red card deserved?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Burley: It's time to see the real Pep
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Mariner: Clement a huge risk for Swansea
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Can Spurs blow the title race open?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Extra Time: Prem doing same as China?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
WATCH: Prem midseason awards
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
What to expect in the transfer window
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Prem Team of the Weekend: Week 19
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Gab Marcotti's 2016 World XI
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Which Monday Prem match stands out?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read