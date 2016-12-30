Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
3
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
3
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tunisia
Uganda
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morocco
Burkina Faso
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Are Spurs in the title race now?

ESPN FC TV

Related Videos

Nicol disappointed by Klopp fixture excuse

ESPN FC TV
Read

How Spurs exposed Chelsea's back three

ESPN FC TV
Read

Why don't Spurs step up consistently?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: What's next for Hull City?

ESPN FC TV
Read

How will Spurs attack Chelsea?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Can Clement turn Swansea around?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Pep's comments will affect the players

ESPN FC TV
Read

Did Wenger set Arsenal up to fail?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Mariner: Koscielny shining for Arsenal

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Pep's arrogance

ESPN FC TV
Read

Did Liverpool suffer a major setback?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Was Feghouli's red card deserved?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Burley: It's time to see the real Pep

ESPN FC TV
Read

Mariner: Clement a huge risk for Swansea

ESPN FC TV
Read

Can Spurs blow the title race open?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Prem doing same as China?

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Prem midseason awards

ESPN FC TV
Read

What to expect in the transfer window

ESPN FC TV
Read

Prem Team of the Weekend: Week 19

ESPN FC TV
Read

Gab Marcotti's 2016 World XI

ESPN FC TV
Read

Which Monday Prem match stands out?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Nicol: Prem more than two-horse race

ESPN FC TV
Read

Man City at risk of missing top four

ESPN FC TV
Read

Which scorpion was better?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Bob Bradley to MLS?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Burley: Ibra has 'carried the ship'

ESPN FC TV
Read

Lowe: Nasri scandal seems bizarre

ESPN FC TV
Read

Is all the pressure on Pep at Anfield?

ESPN FC TV
Read

ESPN FC Best of the Week

ESPN FC TV
Read

Lowe: China a 'magical' word for players

ESPN FC TV
Read

Prandelli resigns as Valencia manager

ESPN FC TV
Read