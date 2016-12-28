Previous
West Ham United
Manchester United
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sunderland
Liverpool
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Southampton
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Did Liverpool suffer a major setback?

