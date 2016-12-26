Prandelli resigns as Valencia manager

Previous
Hull City
Everton
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
Postp
Game Details
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
3
1
FT
Game Details
Reading
Fulham
0
0
Aban
Game Details
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
0
1
FT
Game Details
