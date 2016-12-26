ESPN FC
Previous
Hull City
Everton
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
Postp
Game Details
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
3
1
FT
Game Details
Reading
Fulham
0
0
Aban
Game Details
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
0
1
FT
Game Details
Next
Now Playing
#FCdebate: Liverpool or Man City?
ESPN FC TV
16 hours ago
Is all the pressure on Pep at Anfield?
ESPN FC TV
about a minute ago
ESPN FC Best of the Week
ESPN FC TV
23 minutes ago
Lowe: China a 'magical' word for players
ESPN FC TV
39 minutes ago
Prandelli resigns as Valencia manager
ESPN FC TV
56 minutes ago
Extra Time: Could Europe's elite win Prem?
ESPN FC TV
22 hours ago
Nicol: Donovan more into money than soccer
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Bradley takes shot at Swansea owners
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Liverpool & Man City combined XI
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Can Memphis Depay resurrect his career?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Nicol: I underestimated Ibrahimovic
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Extra Time: Sturridge's next move
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Liverpool 'too hot to handle' at Anfield
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Burley: Scottish league is embarrassing
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Can Spurs or United crack top four?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Darke: Bradley sacking is understandable
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Nicol: Spurs play when Kane, Alli play
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Leicester having a laugh with Vardy masks
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
'Harry the Hornet' cleared by the FA
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Mkhitaryan's early treatment 'a mystery'
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
FC pundits unanimous: Bradley had to go
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Extra Time: Top Prem clubs set to spend big?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Was there media bias toward Bradley?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Gab-O-Meter: Lindelof to United?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Liverpool are Chelsea's biggest contenders
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Do Chelsea hold the edge in fixtures?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Burley: Arsenal fans are a bit soft
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Extra Time: Do Chelsea need James?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Relegation looming for Foxes?
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Did karma come back to haunt America?
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Bradley 'out of his depth'
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
